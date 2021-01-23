- Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland
- Jockey: Donagh Meyler
- Age: 7
- Weight: 11st 2lbs
- OR: -
Joseph O'Brien: Scarlet And Dove can make a race of it in receipt of weight
Just the two runners for Joseph O'Brien at Thurles on Sunday, but both are not without a chance after pleasing performances last time out...
- Joseph O'Brien on Scarlet And Dove
Delighted with her and she can go well
Scarlet And Dove is a mare that we've always really liked, but she struggled a little bit for consistency early in her career. Fences always promised to suit her best and she has put three good runs together over them, with her winning a maiden chase at Limerick in good style over Christmas last time. We were delighted with how she jumped and finished off her race over that longer trip.
Hopefully there is more to come from her and while she faces a stiff task in taking on a Grade 1 winner in Colreevy, she is receiving weight off her and can hopefully make a race of it.
Longer trip should suit
Jack Dillinger gained a well-deserved first victory over fences when winning a handicap chase at this track last time. That was his second very good performance at Thurles, so we decided to wait for this race for him to get him back around there again. The longer trip shouldn't be a problem and he'll hopefully run well, but I couldn't say that he looks particularly well treated off his revised mark given how long it took him to win over fences.