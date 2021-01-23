Joseph O'Brien: Scarlet And Dove can make a race of it in receipt of weight

Delighted with her and she can go well

13:30 - Scarlet And Dove

Scarlet And Dove is a mare that we've always really liked, but she struggled a little bit for consistency early in her career. Fences always promised to suit her best and she has put three good runs together over them, with her winning a maiden chase at Limerick in good style over Christmas last time. We were delighted with how she jumped and finished off her race over that longer trip.

No. 5 Scarlet And Dove (Ire) SBK 10/1 EXC 11 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Donagh Meyler

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: -

Hopefully there is more to come from her and while she faces a stiff task in taking on a Grade 1 winner in Colreevy, she is receiving weight off her and can hopefully make a race of it.

Longer trip should suit

14:30 - Jack Dillinger

Jack Dillinger gained a well-deserved first victory over fences when winning a handicap chase at this track last time. That was his second very good performance at Thurles, so we decided to wait for this race for him to get him back around there again. The longer trip shouldn't be a problem and he'll hopefully run well, but I couldn't say that he looks particularly well treated off his revised mark given how long it took him to win over fences.