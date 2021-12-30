Joseph O'Brien: Scarlet And Dove can hold her own in strong field

Fairyhouse, 14:40 - Scarlet And Dove

Scarlet And Dove has been a great mare for us since going chasing last year, winning a Grade 3 and a Grade 2 as well as finishing in the frame in a few similar contests. We were happy with her comeback run at Clonmel where she finished a good second to Mount Ida.

No. 2 Scarlet And Dove (Ire) Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: B. J. Cooper

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

She is slightly better off at the weights with that rival here, but this looks a very strong race of its type in which we have much more than Mount Ida to worry about. Hopefully Scarlet And Dove can come on from that run at Clonmel and acquit herself well in conditions that will suit her.