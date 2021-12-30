- Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland
- Jockey: B. J. Cooper
- Age: 8
- Weight: 11st 7lbs
- OR: -
Joseph O'Brien: Scarlet And Dove can hold her own in strong field
Betfair Ambassador Joseph O'Brien has just the one runner on New Year's Day at Fairyhouse and fittingly it's a promising one. Get his exclusive insight...
Hopefully Scarlet And Dove can come on from her comeback run at Clonmel and acquit herself well in conditions that will suit her.
Fairyhouse, 14:40 - Scarlet And Dove
Scarlet And Dove has been a great mare for us since going chasing last year, winning a Grade 3 and a Grade 2 as well as finishing in the frame in a few similar contests. We were happy with her comeback run at Clonmel where she finished a good second to Mount Ida.
She is slightly better off at the weights with that rival here, but this looks a very strong race of its type in which we have much more than Mount Ida to worry about. Hopefully Scarlet And Dove can come on from that run at Clonmel and acquit herself well in conditions that will suit her.
Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples - Every Day!
Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle within 48 hours. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.
Fairyhouse 1st Jan (2m5f Chs)Show Hide
Saturday 1 January, 2.40pm
|Back
|Lay
|Put The Kettle On
|Elimay
|Mount Ida
|Scarlet And Dove
|Court Maid
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today