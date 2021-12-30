To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Joseph O'Brien: Scarlet And Dove can hold her own in strong field

Betfair Ambassador Joseph O'Brien
Just the one runner for Joseph on New Year's Day

Betfair Ambassador Joseph O'Brien has just the one runner on New Year's Day at Fairyhouse and fittingly it's a promising one. Get his exclusive insight...

Hopefully Scarlet And Dove can come on from her comeback run at Clonmel and acquit herself well in conditions that will suit her.

Fairyhouse, 14:40 - Scarlet And Dove

Scarlet And Dove has been a great mare for us since going chasing last year, winning a Grade 3 and a Grade 2 as well as finishing in the frame in a few similar contests. We were happy with her comeback run at Clonmel where she finished a good second to Mount Ida.

She is slightly better off at the weights with that rival here, but this looks a very strong race of its type in which we have much more than Mount Ida to worry about. Hopefully Scarlet And Dove can come on from that run at Clonmel and acquit herself well in conditions that will suit her.

Fairyhouse 1st Jan (2m5f Chs)

Saturday 1 January, 2.40pm

Put The Kettle On
Elimay
Mount Ida
Scarlet And Dove
Court Maid
