Joseph O'Brien: Race-fit Darasso can outrun his price at Navan

Going the right way

12:40 - San Salvador

San Salvador looked likely to go very close in a Grade 3 novice hurdle at Tipperary last time only to fall at the final flight. This is probably a stronger race, but he is going the right way and can hopefully find more improvement to put him in the mix at the finish of this race.

Should be well suited by race

13:10 - Darasso

Darasso has a bit to find at the weights with the big guns in this, but he has race fitness on his side and should be well suited by everything about this race. All being well, I could see him outrunning his price.

Needs to improve

15:25 - Wanchu Bach

Wanchu Bach showed some promise on his chasing debut last season, but will need to improve a lot to make an impact in this company.

Hoping for some good promise

15:55 - Colonel Bellew

Colonel Bellew is a four-year-old that has shown some promise at home. It will be his first day at school, so we won't be expecting fireworks. If he shows good promise for the future and has a good experience, that will do us.

