To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Tony Calvin Tips

Rhys Williams Tips

Paul Nicholls Previews

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Joseph O'Brien: Race-fit Darasso can outrun his price at Navan

Betfair Ambassador Joseph O'Brien
Joseph O'Brien has four runners at Navan on Sunday

Joseph O'Brien isn't bursting with confident about his four runners at Navan on Sunday but the Betfair Ambassador does fancy one of his to outrun his odds...

Going the right way

12:40 - San Salvador

San Salvador looked likely to go very close in a Grade 3 novice hurdle at Tipperary last time only to fall at the final flight. This is probably a stronger race, but he is going the right way and can hopefully find more improvement to put him in the mix at the finish of this race.

Should be well suited by race

13:10 - Darasso

Darasso has a bit to find at the weights with the big guns in this, but he has race fitness on his side and should be well suited by everything about this race. All being well, I could see him outrunning his price.

Needs to improve

15:25 - Wanchu Bach

Wanchu Bach showed some promise on his chasing debut last season, but will need to improve a lot to make an impact in this company.

Hoping for some good promise

15:55 - Colonel Bellew

Colonel Bellew is a four-year-old that has shown some promise at home. It will be his first day at school, so we won't be expecting fireworks. If he shows good promise for the future and has a good experience, that will do us.

Get a £5 Free Bet – Every Day

Stake £20 on multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle within 48 hours. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Navan 7th Nov (2m INHF)

Show Hide

Sunday 7 November, 3.55pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Gringo Daubrelle
King Kali
Colonel Bellew
Mount Brown
Lyser
Sixhandsinmypocket
Kool Kal
Daghdha
Use Your Illusion
Grove Hill Prince
Watch The Weather
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Joseph O'Brien