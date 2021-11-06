Joseph O'Brien: Race-fit Darasso can outrun his price at Navan

Joseph O'Brien isn't bursting with confident about his four runners at Navan on Sunday but the Betfair Ambassador does fancy one of his to outrun his odds...
Going the right way
12:40 - San Salvador
San Salvador looked likely to go very close in a Grade 3 novice hurdle at Tipperary last time only to fall at the final flight. This is probably a stronger race, but he is going the right way and can hopefully find more improvement to put him in the mix at the finish of this race.
Should be well suited by race
13:10 - Darasso
Darasso has a bit to find at the weights with the big guns in this, but he has race fitness on his side and should be well suited by everything about this race. All being well, I could see him outrunning his price.
Needs to improve
15:25 - Wanchu Bach
Wanchu Bach showed some promise on his chasing debut last season, but will need to improve a lot to make an impact in this company.
Hoping for some good promise
15:55 - Colonel Bellew
Colonel Bellew is a four-year-old that has shown some promise at home. It will be his first day at school, so we won't be expecting fireworks. If he shows good promise for the future and has a good experience, that will do us.