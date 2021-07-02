Joseph O'Brien: Persia has a very big chance at Bellewstown on Saturday

Needs to improve but hopefully he will

Naas 13:20 - Hadman

Hadman is a horse that has always worked well and has made run-to-run progression so far. He just about held on to win a maiden at Gowran Park last time, but we thought he was just getting lonely in front rather than tiring. He'll need to improve again to defy top weight in this, but I'd be hopeful that he has improved again and I don't think the return to this shorter trip will be an issue for him.

Promising colt will hopefully show plenty for the future

Naas 15:05 - Vega Magnifico

Vega Magnifico is a well-bred colt that has been pleasing us at home. He looks the type that will stay a mile-and-a-quarter in the fullness of time, but he has shown pace in his work too. As usual, we won't be sending him to his first day at school with big expectations, but we'll be hoping that he shows plenty of promise for the future. He is a promising colt.

Very big chance on form

Bellewstown 16:35 - Persia

Persia won a maiden hurdle at Punchestown in May and was a little bit disappointing when third in a novice hurdle at Wexford last time. This race has cut up a bit and looks a very nice opportunity for him to get back on track. We've put blinkers on him to sharpen him up and his form entitles him to a very big chance.

Great pot and it'd be nice to win it

Bellewstown 17:35 - Winner Takes Itall

No. 10 Winner Takes Itall (Fr) SBK 9/1 EXC 4.1 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: S. D. Torrens

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 3lbs

OR: 119

Winner Takes Itall is a horse with plenty of ability, but he hasn't really translated it to hurdling yet. He takes a bit of settling and hasn't always jumped brilliantly, but he has shown glimpses that he has the potential to put it all together. Hopefully this will be the day, as it is a great pot for a summer handicap hurdle and it would be nice to win it!

Hard to have faith in him at present

Bellewstown 19:35 - Inviction

Inviction has yet to win a race and will need to bounce back from a slightly disappointing effort at Clonmel last time. He has the ability to win one of these, but it's hard to have faith in him off the back of that run.

