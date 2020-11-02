Joseph O'Brien on the Melbourne Cup: Big runs would be no surprise for our duo

Flemington 04:00 - Master Of Reality and Twilight Payment

We had one of our very best days when Rekindling won the Melbourne Cup three years ago. It was a very special day and winning it again has been at the forefront of our thoughts since that day. It is no secret that Lloyd Williams holds that race more dearly than any other and we always have the race in mind for all the horses we train for him.

Most won't come up to the high standard required just to make it to the race, but thankfully we have two runners for him in it this year that will hopefully represent all of us well.

Master's coming to the boil nicely

For a few strides, we thought Master Of Reality was going to win the Melbourne Cup last year. He ran an absolute stormer and was only caught close home. It was a huge run. His whole campaign this season has revolved around getting him back to the Melbourne Cup in the best possible shape. He is a horse that takes plenty of work to get fit and we have brought him along steadily, which has been reflected in his gradually-improving form.

His last run was his best, with him winning a Listed race at Down Royal in good style. The lads have been very happy with him down in Australia for the last few weeks and a middle draw isn't the worst result. Hopefully he'll find a good spot in the early running and will produce another big effort.

Could run a big race if things fall right

Twilight Payment finished down the field in last year's renewal of the race, but not much went right for him on the day. More importantly, we feel he is a much better horse this season. We were still learning about him this time last year, but we changed his routine completely back in the spring and he has really thrived since then.

The lads have been very happy with him in Australia and he too has drawn a middle gate. You have to get a smooth passage to compete in this race, so all we can do is hope that things fall right for him. If they do, a big run from him wouldn't be a surprise.

