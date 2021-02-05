Joseph O'Brien: Moyglass has the ability to get seriously involved at the Dublin Racing Festival

Improvement needed but he can outrun his big price

13:05 - Fun Light

Fun Light is a horse we've always liked and it was great to see him get off the mark in a maiden hurdle at Fairyhouse last time. His jumping had suffered when we covered him up the time before at Down Royal and a return to more positive tactics seemed to be a big help to him last time. He has a lot of improvement to find with the market leaders, but we like him and hope he can outrun his big price.

Step back in trip and the more rain the better

13:35 - Fakir D'Oudairies

No. 2 Fakir D'oudairies (Fr) SBK 40/1 EXC 36 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: M. P. Walsh

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: -

Fakir D'Oudairies made a satisfactory comeback at Naas in November, but he disappointed when we threw him at the deep end in the Savills Chase last time. We are dropping him back in trip here and the more rain that comes, the better for him. He won't have any pressure on him here, but it would be great to see him bounce back to form.

Improvement needed to get in the mix

14:10 - Embittered

Embittered is still a maiden over fences, but he was running a promising race in a Grade 1 over this course and distance last month only to get badly hampered after the second-last fence. He's better than he was able to show there, but still has a fair bit of improvement to find to get in the mix here.

Entoucas can get involved if jumping more fluently

14:45 - Entoucas, A Wave Of The Sea and Top Moon

Entoucas is still a maiden over fences, but has run some very good races in defeat in handicap chases in his last two starts. A couple of sloppy jumps didn't help his cause last time, so hopefully he can get back to the sort of fluent jumping that he produced in his first few starts over fences. If he can do that, he should be competitive.

A Wave Of The Sea ran a solid race on his handicap chase debut over this course and distance last time. He has been a bit hit and miss over fences so far, so hopefully he can build on that run and get competitive.

Top Moon has been a bit disappointing in his first two starts in handicap chases and will need to improve a lot to get competitive.

Moyglass the pick of my pair and can get seriously involved

15:50 - The Moyglass Flyer and Front View

The Moyglass Flyer isn't the easiest to train, but he has plenty of ability. He made a solid comeback in a handicap hurdle over course and distance over Christmas, but was a bit let down by his jumping that day. If he puts in a slicker round here, he has the ability to get seriously involved.

No. 22 The Moyglass Flyer (Ire) SBK 13/2 EXC 7.2 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: M. P. Walsh

Age: 7

Weight: 10st 8lbs

OR: 129

Front View is a frustrating horse in that he has looked very promising both over hurdles and fences, but he isn't the most natural jumper and tends to be help back by the mistakes he makes. He got no further than the third fence in his latest start in a handicap chase at Fairyhouse and we thought going back over hurdles was worth trying with him. It would be hard to be confident in his prospects, but if he puts in a clean round, he has the talent to run well off his mark.



