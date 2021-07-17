Joseph O'Brien: More hope than confidence with my 10 Sunday runners in England and Ireland

Curragh

Lovely pedigree and she should shape well

13:35 - Voice Of Angels

Voice Of Angels has a lovely pedigree, being out of a full-sister to Hermosa and Hydrangea. She has shown promise at home and we are hopeful she'll shape well with a view to the future.

Two decent chances

14:45 - Royal Blend and I Siyou Baby

No. 7 (6) Royal Blend SBK 7/1 EXC 8.8 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: S. M. Crosse

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Royal Blend is a filly we were disappointed not to win with last season, but hopefully she can make up for that this season. She has the form in the book to entitle her to a solid chance here and her recent work has been good, so we are hoping for a good run from her.

I Siyou Baby has a bit to find with some of these at the weights, but she seems to be going the right way and her last run was a good one. Conditions will suit and hopefully she can find more improvement.

Hoping she can continue her progression

15:20 - Emphatic Answer

Emphatic Answer came good by getting off the mark on her seasonal and handicap debut at Killarney back in May. We had hoped to run her in the Sandringham at Royal Ascot, but she had a little hold up that ruled her out of that. This looks a nice spot for her to try and continue her progression and I'm hopeful that there will be more to come from her.

Conditions will suit but she needs to improve

15:55 - Lovely Esteem

Lovely Esteem is a filly we like and while she has plenty to find with the market leaders here, we are happy to let her take her chance in the hope that she will improve. Conditions will suit and we're looking forward to seeing how she has progressed since her last run.

Could run well in not overly-strong maiden

16:30 - Zaynudin

Zaynudin is a horse that joined us a couple of months ago and has settled nicely into our regime. Both of his runs were promising and we hope he can progress into a useful middle-distance performer. This doesn't look to be an overly-strong maiden and we are hopeful that he'll run well.

This race is a nice option

17:00 - Ratib

Ratib was a bit disappointing in the Ulster Derby last time and we feel dropping back to a mile-and-a-quarter with him is the way to go. This race is a nice option for him and hopefully he'll get back on track with a good run.

Tipperary - chasing could spark a revival in Fire

16:05 - Forged In Fire

No. 2 Forged In Fire (Ire) SBK 12/1 EXC 1.03 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: S. Fitzgerald

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: -

Forged In Fire made a really promising start to his career when beating Ferny Hollow in a bumper at Leopardstown's Christmas meeting in 2019, but he didn't come up to expectations as a hurdler. He has always looked like a chaser in the making and hopefully the switch to the larger obstacles will spark a revival in him.

17:15 - Seanbhothar

Seanbhothar is the third reserve for his chasing debut and will look to have a tough task if he gets in. Jumping a clean round will be considered a satisfactory result.

Stratford - small field should help

15:40 - Us And Them

Us And Them has been a grand horse for the yard over the years, though he isn't the easiest to win with. He remains off a fair mark when he puts it all together and this small field should be a help to him. He would be a deserving winner.