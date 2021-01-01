Joseph O'Brien: Miss Pernickety out for a bit of black type at Fairyhouse

Saturday

Will come on for reappearance and hopefully go well

Cork 15:23 - Smoking Gun

Smoking Gun is reasonably handicapped on the best of his form and didn't run too badly on his seasonal reappearance at Fairyhouse. He's entitled to come on from that run and will be better suited by this longer trip. Hopefully he'll run a good race.

Sunday

Hoping for a bit more sparkle

Fairyhouse 14:15 - Ellipsism

Ellipsism has been disappointing over fences this season, so we've decided to return him to hurdling. He stays this trip and we'll just be hoping to see more sparkle from him.

Race has cut up so we'll let her take her chance

Fairyhouse 14:50 - Miss Pernickety

Miss Pernickety ran quite well on her chasing debut earlier this week and we've decided to let her take her chance here. The field has cut up a bit and getting in the frame in a Grade 3 would be a great result for her, so we'll run her and see what happens. If a couple of her rivals disappoint, you never know she might just sneak some black type.

A lot of improvement needed

Fairyhouse 15:20 - Argumental

Argumental was a useful hurdler last season, but his chasing debut at Navan wasn't overly encouraging. He'll need to improve a lot to make any sort of impact and we'll just be hoping for any sort of step forward from him.

