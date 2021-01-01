Joseph O'Brien: Miss Pernickety out for a bit of black type at Fairyhouse
It's a relatively quiet weekend for Joseph O'Brien who will saddle one runner at Cork on Saturday and three at Fairyhouse on Sunday. Here are his exclusive views...
Saturday
Will come on for reappearance and hopefully go well
Smoking Gun is reasonably handicapped on the best of his form and didn't run too badly on his seasonal reappearance at Fairyhouse. He's entitled to come on from that run and will be better suited by this longer trip. Hopefully he'll run a good race.
Sunday
Hoping for a bit more sparkle
Ellipsism has been disappointing over fences this season, so we've decided to return him to hurdling. He stays this trip and we'll just be hoping to see more sparkle from him.
Race has cut up so we'll let her take her chance
Fairyhouse 14:50 - Miss Pernickety
Miss Pernickety ran quite well on her chasing debut earlier this week and we've decided to let her take her chance here. The field has cut up a bit and getting in the frame in a Grade 3 would be a great result for her, so we'll run her and see what happens. If a couple of her rivals disappoint, you never know she might just sneak some black type.
A lot of improvement needed
Argumental was a useful hurdler last season, but his chasing debut at Navan wasn't overly encouraging. He'll need to improve a lot to make any sort of impact and we'll just be hoping for any sort of step forward from him.