Joseph O'Brien: Miss Pernickety looking to gain some black type at Naas

Talented duo can run solid races and offer hope for the future

Naas 12:45 - Persia and Halifax

Persia brings a smart level of Flat form to the table having finished last season rated 96. We've been happy with his schooling over hurdles from an early stage, but as we've said many times before, schooling is only so much of a guide with these juvenile hurdlers. There is always scope to be surprised both in a good and a bad way, so we'll just be hoping he puts in a clean round and runs a solid race.

Halifax is an interesting horse that came to us from France. His schooling has been good and like with Persia, we'll just be looking for him to do things the right way and show some promise for the future.

Drop in trip can help Max

Naas 14:45 - Star Max and Thermistocles

Star Max has only hinted at promise since returning to hurdling, but we are hoping that this drop in trip might be a help to him.

Thermistocles got off the mark over fences when last seen at Thurles back in March and this looks a nice spot to start him off for the season. We'll be looking for him to shape with some promise with a view to the future.

Big jump in class but longer trip will suit

Naas 15:15 - Miss Pernickety

Miss Pernickety made it second-time lucky over fences when winning at Naas last time. This represents a big jump in class for her, but the longer trip will definitely help and it would be a big result for her if she could sneak into the frame to earn some black type.

Difficult to make a case for

Naas 15:45 - Triplicate

Triplicate has been a disappointment over fences and remains a maiden after seven starts. He is difficult to make a case for after being pulled up in his last two starts.