Joseph O'Brien: Mighty Blue should be up to running well with fitness on her side

Two fair chances in a very competitive race

Fairyhouse 15:30 - Meticulous/Fun Light

Once upon a time, Meticulous gave Envoi Allen a fright in a Grade 2 bumper at the Dublin Racing Festival! In fairness, it wasn't all that long ago, just two years, but his racecourse appearances have been relatively limited since then and he's been a bit slow to deliver on that promise over hurdles. Stepping up in trip should be a help to him, as should entering handicap company. It wouldn't surprise if he ran well. He's certainly due a big effort!

Fun Light got off the mark over hurdles in a maiden at this track in January and found Grade 1 novice hurdle company a bit too hot for him at the Dublin Racing Festival. This represents a drop in class for him and the longer trip should be a help. He has a fair chance.

Geld should help but he'll improve on whatever he does

Cork 15:45 - Tar Heel

Tar Heel showed himself to be a really tough two-year-old last season, running 13 times in just over four months. He was a bit unlucky not to win more than once. He has been gelded since he last ran and hopefully that will be a help to him. Like all of our turf horses making their seasonal reappearances, we expect him to improve on whatever he does.

Lots in her favour for Mighty Blue

Cork 16:20 - Traisha/Mighty Blue

Traisha had a great campaign for us last season, improving 20lb and eventually winning a Listed race at Bath. She's a well-bred filly, so getting that stakes win was huge for her. She's back in training this season in the hope of winning a Group race, so hopefully she can find more improvement and do just that. This is a starting point for her and she'll improve on whatever she does.

No. 8 (4) Mighty Blue (Fr) EXC 1.13 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: S. M. Crosse

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Mighty Blue is another that has had a very good time of it for us, improving 18lb on the Flat and getting Listed and Group placed last season. She has been running over hurdles of late and while she has yet to win over them, she ran a stormer to finish third in the Mares' Novice Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival last month. This course and distance will suit, she has race fitness on her side and she is unpenalized by these weights. She should be up to running very well.

