Joseph O'Brien: Mighty Blue out for some black type at Thurles

Looking for a bit more with experience under his belt

12:30 - Fakir

Fakir was a progressive novice hurdler last season and made just an okay start over fences at Gowran Park last time. His jumping was a bit novicey early on and that put him on the back foot. The hope will be that he sharpens up with that experience under his belt and can show improved form here, as he'll need to if he is to be competitive in this contest.

Longer trip should be a help

13:00 - Ellipsism

Ellipsism has been finding it tough in maiden chases and will have a better chance at being competitive now that he enters handicap company. He starts off in handicap chases off the same mark that he has over hurdles and hopefully this longer trip will be a help to him.

Track might spark a return to form

13:30 - Jack Dillinger

Jack Dillinger has been a bit inconsistent of late, but he ran his best race over fences on his penultimate start which came over this course and distance, so hopefully the return to this track will bring about a return to top form. Mind, it would be hard to be confident in his chance.

Hoping for a big run but she's up against some nice mares

14:00 - Mighty Blue

There are a couple of exciting mares in this, but we thought it was worth giving Mighty Blue her chance to gain a bit of black type. She made a satisfactory hurdling debut at Gowran Park and the level of her Flat form would give you hope that she will be capable of a fair bit better over hurdles. Hopefully she'll run a big race, but the main hope is that she shows good improvement from her hurdling debut.

Hopeful that she can be competitive on debut

15:30 - Fame Et Gloria

Fama Et Gloria has a good pedigree and has shown ability at home. We won't burden her with big expectations for her debut, but would be hopeful she can be competitive.



