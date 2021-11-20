Joseph O'Brien: Lunar and Moon can both go well at Navan on Sunday

Conditions will suit

13:50 - Lunar Display

No. 7 Lunar Display (Ire) SBK 7/1 EXC 9 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: J. J. Slevin

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: -

Lunar Display has loads of experience over hurdles and has picked up her share of black type along the way. This looks a tougher assignment for her, but conditions will suit and she is is good form.

Good run last time so hoping for a repeat

14:50 - Top Moon

No. 5 Top Moon (Fr) SBK 15/2 EXC 8.8 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: M. P. Walsh

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: 144

We have taken a bit of time to find Top Moon's best trip, but it looks like these big staying handicap chases are the right races for him. He ran very well in the Munster National last time and hopefully can produce another effort as good as that.