To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Tony Calvin Tips

Rhys Williams Tips

Paul Nicholls Previews

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Joseph O'Brien: Lunar and Moon can both go well at Navan on Sunday

Betfair Ambassador Joseph O'Brien
Joseph O'Brien has just two runners at Navan on Sunday

Just the two runners for Joseph O'Brien at Navan on Sunday, but both Lunar Display and Top Moon are in decent form and have their chances...

Conditions will suit

13:50 - Lunar Display

Lunar Display has loads of experience over hurdles and has picked up her share of black type along the way. This looks a tougher assignment for her, but conditions will suit and she is is good form.

Good run last time so hoping for a repeat

14:50 - Top Moon

We have taken a bit of time to find Top Moon's best trip, but it looks like these big staying handicap chases are the right races for him. He ran very well in the Munster National last time and hopefully can produce another effort as good as that.

Get a Free £10 Bet - Every Day!

From November 19-25, we are Doubling our Daily Rewards! Stake £20 on Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £10 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle within 48 hours. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Navan 21st Nov (3m Hcap Chs)

Show Hide

Sunday 21 November, 2.50pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Farclas
Lord Royal
Top Moon
Run Wild Fred
Uisce Beatha
Definite Plan
Defi Bleu
Discordantly
Snow Falcon
Mister Fogpatches
Soldier At War
Samurai Cracker
Tout Est Permis
Smoking Gun
Eleazar Des Neiges
Mortal
Peaches And Cream
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Joseph O'Brien