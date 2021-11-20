- Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland
- Jockey: J. J. Slevin
- Age: 5
- Weight: 11st 0lbs
- OR: -
Joseph O'Brien: Lunar and Moon can both go well at Navan on Sunday
Just the two runners for Joseph O'Brien at Navan on Sunday, but both Lunar Display and Top Moon are in decent form and have their chances...
Conditions will suit
Lunar Display has loads of experience over hurdles and has picked up her share of black type along the way. This looks a tougher assignment for her, but conditions will suit and she is is good form.
Good run last time so hoping for a repeat
We have taken a bit of time to find Top Moon's best trip, but it looks like these big staying handicap chases are the right races for him. He ran very well in the Munster National last time and hopefully can produce another effort as good as that.
Get a Free £10 Bet - Every Day!
From November 19-25, we are Doubling our Daily Rewards! Stake £20 on Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £10 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle within 48 hours. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.
Navan 21st Nov (3m Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Sunday 21 November, 2.50pm
|Back
|Lay
|Farclas
|Lord Royal
|Top Moon
|Run Wild Fred
|Uisce Beatha
|Definite Plan
|Defi Bleu
|Discordantly
|Snow Falcon
|Mister Fogpatches
|Soldier At War
|Samurai Cracker
|Tout Est Permis
|Smoking Gun
|Eleazar Des Neiges
|Mortal
|Peaches And Cream
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today