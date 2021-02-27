- Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland
Joseph O'Brien: Looking for a promising start from Pont Du Gard
A relatively quiet Sunday for Joseph O'Brien who will saddle just three runners at Naas, and here the Betfair Ambassador gives his exclusive views on them all...
Less competitive so hopefully he can get back on track
Home By The Lee disappointed us on his latest start in the Paddy Power Chase at Leopardstown's Christmas meeting with him being badly let down by his jumping. That came from somewhat out of the blue with him and we hope it was just a blip. This is less competitive company and hopefully he can get back on track with a good run.
Tough task after long absence but he has ability
Desir Du Large made a winning start for us in a bumper at Naas back in December 2018, but he has had plenty of issues since then and it's been a long wait to get him back to the track. He had a run over hurdles back in November 2017, so this won't be his first outing. It's obviously a tough ask for him, but he has always had plenty of ability and hopefully he'll show promise with a view to the future.
Shows us enough to suggest he'll win races
Pont Du Gard is a nice horse that joined us from France last year. He ran well in his only start over hurdles for Guillaume Macaire in November 2019 and shows enough at home to suggest he will win races. Hopefully he can make a promising start for us in this.
