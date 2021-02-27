To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Joseph O'Brien: Looking for a promising start from Pont Du Gard

Betfair Ambassador Joseph O'Brien
Joseph O'Brien has three runners at Naas on Sunday

A relatively quiet Sunday for Joseph O'Brien who will saddle just three runners at Naas, and here the Betfair Ambassador gives his exclusive views on them all...

Less competitive so hopefully he can get back on track

14:30 - Home By The Lee

Home By The Lee disappointed us on his latest start in the Paddy Power Chase at Leopardstown's Christmas meeting with him being badly let down by his jumping. That came from somewhat out of the blue with him and we hope it was just a blip. This is less competitive company and hopefully he can get back on track with a good run.

Tough task after long absence but he has ability

15:00 - Desir Du Large

Desir Du Large made a winning start for us in a bumper at Naas back in December 2018, but he has had plenty of issues since then and it's been a long wait to get him back to the track. He had a run over hurdles back in November 2017, so this won't be his first outing. It's obviously a tough ask for him, but he has always had plenty of ability and hopefully he'll show promise with a view to the future.

Shows us enough to suggest he'll win races

16:00 - Pont Du Gard

Pont Du Gard is a nice horse that joined us from France last year. He ran well in his only start over hurdles for Guillaume Macaire in November 2019 and shows enough at home to suggest he will win races. Hopefully he can make a promising start for us in this.

Naas 28th Feb (1m7f Mdn Hrd)

Show Hide

Sunday 28 February, 4.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Egality Mans
Rebel Ivy
Excelcius
Fourneux Disanka
Pont Du Gard
The Dasher Conway
Will She Pass
Effernock Manor
My Ladeen
Howishedizzy
Salseros
Grand Axhe
General Moriviere
Justakeg
Gaelic Force
No Logic
Peter Pat
Wisaka
Stone The Crows
Chrisaldy
Lyla Garrity
Rathbourne Banks
Moonlit Wings
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Joseph O'Brien

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles