Joseph O'Brien: Larado to relish drop back in trip at Limerick

Limerick

The perfect ground

13:50 - Sangria

Sangria is a gorgeous filly that shaped better than the bare result on her debut at Naas. We've been waiting for the ground to dry out again after a wet May and this looks an ideal next step for her. She has always shown plenty of ability at home and I'll be hopeful that she can improve enough to run well.

Trip should see improvement

14:25 - Larado

Larado didn't seem to quite at home over a mile at Cork last time, so dropping him back to this trip seems the right way to go. He likes to go forward and such tactics can often be favoured at Limerick, so he looks to have a solid chance.

More concentration required

16:45 - Sincerest

Sincerest ran well in a handicap at Roscommon last time that has been working out well since then. She has been slow to learn, but the penny seems to be dropping with her and this longer trip is likely to suit. We've put cheekpieces on her to help her concentrate and she looks to have a good chance.

Not lacking ability

17:15 - French Rain

French Rain is a well-bred filly that joined us last year having shown plenty of ability for Ger Lyons. She has settled in well with us and we are looking forward to getting her started back. We'll be looking for her to make a solid start and show good promise for the future.

An array of chances

17:50 - Santa Florentina, Bamboo Boy, Celestial Horizon and Classy Choice

Santa Florentina has run just ok in her two starts to date and will need to improve a fair bit to make an impact.

Bamboo Bay was well held on his debut at the Curragh and will need to find plenty of improvement to get involved.

Celestial Horizon hasn't shown much in his two starts to date and we're trying him at a shorter trip to see if that brings about any improvement.

Classy Choice blew his chance by starting very slowly on debut back in November. We'll be hoping to see more promise from him on his return to action here.

Downpatrick

Not much expected

16:25 - Konitho

Konitho has been disappointing over fences in the main and only offered minor encouragement on his return to action last month.