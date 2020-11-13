Joseph O'Brien: King's Vow can go close at Punchestown

Has a bit to prove but don't rule him out

11:45 - Midnight Run

Midnight Run was a smart horse in bumpers and, while he made a very promising winning hurdle debut last year, he was disappointing in his two runs in Grade 1 novice hurdles after that. We gave him a good break and his schooling over fences has been pleasing us. He has a bit to prove now, but if he can come back to something like his best he will be up to winning races this season.

Still learning and capable of improvement

12:15 - A Wave Of The Sea

A Wave Of The Sea gets plenty of weight as a four-year-old here, but needs to improve based on his latest run at Punchestown. That said, he is still learning over fences and might well be able to find some improvement.

Talented pair making transition to hurdles

13:25 - Flying Scotsman and Druid's Altar

Flying Scotsman is a horse that came alive for us in handicaps earlier this season, winning twice at the Galway Festival. We've been looking forward to seeing him over hurdles and hopefully he'll make a smooth transition to them.

Druid's Altar took five runs to win on the Flat, but has earned a rating of 86 and that sort of ability could stand him in good stead if he can translate it to hurdling. His schooling has been good, but you never know until you run them. We've had juvenile hurdlers here that have schooled brilliantly, but jumped badly on their hurdling debut, and vice versa.

Useful horse capable of going close

14:35 - King's Vow

No. 9 King's Vow (Fr) SBK 7/2 EXC 4.7 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: J. J. Slevin

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: -

King's Vow was a useful horse on the Flat and we were very happy with his hurdling debut at Cork last time. We think this longer trip will very much suit him and I'd be hopeful he'll go very close.