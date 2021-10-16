Joseph O'Brien: Hopeful of some good performances among my Sunday runners

Naas

Ready for step up in trip

13:10 - Brostaigh

Brostaigh has run well in all three of her starts so far, including in a Listed race last time, and she looks ready for this step up to six furlongs. She looks to be the form pick and would be a deserving winner.

Warrior ready to fight for huge pot

14:15 - Snapius and De Vega's Warrior

Snapius is declared to run at Leopardstown on Saturday, so how he gets on there and comes out of the race will dictate whether he lines up in this.

De Vega's Warrior has run solid races in all three of his outings to date and while he needs to improve a fair bit to get involved here, this is a huge pot and it's worth letting him take his chance.

A big run from Eden won't be a surprise

14:50 - Rocket Science, Emphatic Answer, River Eden, Thinking Of You and Neptune Rock

Rocket Science, Neptune Rock and Emphatic Answer have been knocking on the door in stakes races of late without quite getting black type, so it would be a magic result if one of them could sneak into a place. Conditions will suit them all.

No. 17 (15) River Eden (Ire) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Declan McDonogh

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

River Eden is the least experienced runner in this and we thought she ran very well in Group 3 company at Dundalk last time considering her inexperience. This drop back to a mile promises to suit her and a big run from her wouldn't surprise.

Thinking Of You has been Group and Listed placed, so getting her head in front in a stakes race would be great. It would probably be a big ask for her to do so in this, but we'll give her the chance to do so.

She can win before the season is out

16:35 - Dilawara

Dilawara ran quite well on her first try at six furlongs for us in a Listed race last time and she should be competitive back in this lower class of race. She has promised more than she has delivered so far this season, but I'm hopeful she can win before the season is out.

Conditions will suit Merroir

17:05 - Merroir and Lovely Esteem

Merroir got some valuable black type at Galway last time and we'll be hoping for more of the same here in conditions that will suit.

Lovely Esteem was a bit disappointing last time, but we'll hoping this longer trip will bring about some improvement in her.

Hoping Busselton can go well at Cork

15:40 - Busselton

Busselton has made a solid transition to fences and this looks a nice spot for him. Hopefully he will acquit himself well.

Step up in class over at Longchamp

16:00 - Visualisation

Visualisation has been brilliant this year and put up a lovely performance to win the Listed race at Listowel last time. This is a big step up in class, but he is entitled to have a crack and we are looking forward to seeing how he gets on.