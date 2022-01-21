To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Joseph O'Brien: Gracchus has strong claims to be a Balme at Navan

Betfair Ambassador Joseph O'Brien
Navan is Joseph's focus on Saturday

Betfair ambassador Joseph O'Brien has two runners at Navan on Saturday and, while both are in with a chance, it's the second of the afternoon that boasts strong form claims...

Could seize his chance to make hay again

12:00 - Banbridge

Banbridge made hay earlier this season, winning a bumper and two races over hurdles. I thought he ran quite well in a very competitive novices' handicap hurdle at Leopardstown's Christmas meeting last time, as he met with a fair bit of trouble in running after the second-last flight and ran on well up the run-in.

He's better than that run suggests and this is less competitive company. He would probably prefer a longer trip than this, but we'll let him take his chance as it looks a nice class of race for him at this stage of his career.]

Promising start points to another big run

13:05 - Gracchus De Balme

Gracchus De Balme is a winning point-to-pointer that made a promising start for us over hurdles last month, finishing third to Whatdeawant. He made the running that day and was still in the mix until getting tired on the run-in. He should come on from that run, which was his first outing since February.

His jumping was good there, so hopefully we get a repeat of that here. He looks to have strong form claims and will hopefully run a big race.

Navan 22nd Jan (2m4f Mdn Hrd)

Saturday 22 January, 1.05pm

Ash Tree Meadow
Gracchus De Balme
Silvertown
Rock On Cassie
Hybris
Franciscan Rock
Hollington
Leitrim Chief
Gino Drummer Boy
Glenbeg Express
Leis Fein
Getaway Milani
Fizzy Razza
I Must
Reddys Island
Champagne Storm
Perfect Arch
Hastobedone
Champagne Rebel
