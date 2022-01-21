- Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland
- Jockey: J. J. Slevin
- Age: 6
- Weight: 11st 7lbs
- OR: -
Joseph O'Brien: Gracchus has strong claims to be a Balme at Navan
Betfair ambassador Joseph O'Brien has two runners at Navan on Saturday and, while both are in with a chance, it's the second of the afternoon that boasts strong form claims...
His jumping was good (on his return last month), so hopefully we get a repeat of that here. He looks to have strong form claims and will hopefully run a big race.
Navan
Could seize his chance to make hay again
Banbridge made hay earlier this season, winning a bumper and two races over hurdles. I thought he ran quite well in a very competitive novices' handicap hurdle at Leopardstown's Christmas meeting last time, as he met with a fair bit of trouble in running after the second-last flight and ran on well up the run-in.
He's better than that run suggests and this is less competitive company. He would probably prefer a longer trip than this, but we'll let him take his chance as it looks a nice class of race for him at this stage of his career.]
Promising start points to another big run
Gracchus De Balme is a winning point-to-pointer that made a promising start for us over hurdles last month, finishing third to Whatdeawant. He made the running that day and was still in the mix until getting tired on the run-in. He should come on from that run, which was his first outing since February.
His jumping was good there, so hopefully we get a repeat of that here. He looks to have strong form claims and will hopefully run a big race.
