- Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland
- Jockey: B. J. Cooper
- Age: 6
- Weight: 11st 5lbs
- OR: -
Joseph O'Brien: Good chances among my Monday eight at Limerick and Leopardstown
Betfair Ambassador Joseph O'Brien has strong chances at Limerick and Leopardstown on Monday. He discusses his eight runners in his exclusive column...
Prairie Dancer was a useful handicapper on the Flat and there was plenty to like about his hurdling debut at Punchestown.
Limerick
Bloodaxe can cut it over longer trip
14:05 - Eric Bloodaxe
Eric Bloodaxe is a lovely horse that got off the mark over hurdles at Naas in November. He was put in his place by the exciting Ginto in a Grade 2 novice hurdle at Navan, but I don't think there was a lot of shame in that as the winner looks very good. This longer trip should suit him and I'd be hopeful that he will be very competitive.
Must bounce back after frightful debut
15:50 - Colonel Bellew
Colonel Bellew disappointed us on his debut, as he had been showing his share of ability prior to that. I'd always be willing to forgive a horse getting stage fright on his debut, but he did run quite poorly, so he has a bit to prove here. Hopefully he can bounce back and produce something more like what we were expecting on his debut.
Leopardstown
Dancer can build on strong debut and compete here
12:05 - Prairie Dancer and Igraine
Prairie Dancer was a useful handicapper on the Flat and there was plenty to like about his hurdling debut at Punchestown. For a horse that could often race plenty free on the Flat, he settled quite well in cover, jumping well enough and finished off his race well. We think he can improve from that and will hopefully be very competitive.
Igraine won on the Flat for Donnacha and looks an interesting recruit to hurdling. Her schooling has been solid and hopefully she'll make a promising start over obstacles.
A Wave Of The Sea has stamina to be in the mix
14:55 - A Wave Of The Sea, Top Moon, Fakir and Global Equity
A Wave Of The Sea won a big handicap chase at the Dublin Racing Festival last season and returned to form when second in the Munster National at Limerick last time. That run confirmed his stamina for this trip and a similar effort would hopefully put him in the mix in this stronger contest.
Top Moon was just behind A Wave Of The Sea both at the Dublin Racing Festival and in the Munster National. He disappointed in the Troytown Chase last time, but I'd be hopeful he can bounce back.
Fakir and Global Equity are both reserves. Fakir is unexposed over fences and might have a sneaky chance if getting in, but his lack of experience over fences might be tough for him to overcome.
