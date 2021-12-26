Joseph O'Brien: Good chances among my Monday eight at Limerick and Leopardstown

Limerick

Bloodaxe can cut it over longer trip

14:05 - Eric Bloodaxe

Eric Bloodaxe is a lovely horse that got off the mark over hurdles at Naas in November. He was put in his place by the exciting Ginto in a Grade 2 novice hurdle at Navan, but I don't think there was a lot of shame in that as the winner looks very good. This longer trip should suit him and I'd be hopeful that he will be very competitive.

No. 3 Eric Bloodaxe (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.35 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: B. J. Cooper

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: -

Must bounce back after frightful debut

15:50 - Colonel Bellew

Colonel Bellew disappointed us on his debut, as he had been showing his share of ability prior to that. I'd always be willing to forgive a horse getting stage fright on his debut, but he did run quite poorly, so he has a bit to prove here. Hopefully he can bounce back and produce something more like what we were expecting on his debut.

Leopardstown

Dancer can build on strong debut and compete here

12:05 - Prairie Dancer and Igraine

Prairie Dancer was a useful handicapper on the Flat and there was plenty to like about his hurdling debut at Punchestown. For a horse that could often race plenty free on the Flat, he settled quite well in cover, jumping well enough and finished off his race well. We think he can improve from that and will hopefully be very competitive.

No. 13 Prairie Dancer (Ire) SBK 15/4 EXC 6 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: J. J. Slevin

Age: 3

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: -

Igraine won on the Flat for Donnacha and looks an interesting recruit to hurdling. Her schooling has been solid and hopefully she'll make a promising start over obstacles.

A Wave Of The Sea has stamina to be in the mix

14:55 - A Wave Of The Sea, Top Moon, Fakir and Global Equity

A Wave Of The Sea won a big handicap chase at the Dublin Racing Festival last season and returned to form when second in the Munster National at Limerick last time. That run confirmed his stamina for this trip and a similar effort would hopefully put him in the mix in this stronger contest.

No. 9 A Wave Of The Sea (Ire) SBK 14/1 EXC 20 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: S. D. Torrens

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: 143

Top Moon was just behind A Wave Of The Sea both at the Dublin Racing Festival and in the Munster National. He disappointed in the Troytown Chase last time, but I'd be hopeful he can bounce back.

Fakir and Global Equity are both reserves. Fakir is unexposed over fences and might have a sneaky chance if getting in, but his lack of experience over fences might be tough for him to overcome.