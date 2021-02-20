- Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland
- Jockey: J. J. Slevin
- Age: 6
- Weight: 10st 13lbs
- OR: -
Joseph O'Brien: Global Equity can get involved at Navan on Sunday
Betfair Ambassador Joseph O'Brien is hoping for big performances from more than one of his quintet at Navan on Sunday as he discusses their chances...
Navan
Hoping for a huge result
Miss Pernickety faces a tough task in this company, but getting black type with her is our goal and, with this having cut up into a small field, we'll let her take her chance and hope for a bit of luck. Sneaking into third would be a huge result for her.
Global Equity has strong chance among my trio
14:15 - Global Equity, Lunar Display and Etincelle Lioterie
Global Equity is still a maiden over hurdles, but she acquitted herself really well when going very close in the valuable mares' handicap hurdle at the Dublin Racing Festival.
This longer trip should be within her reach in stamina terms and that form gives her a strong chance of being heavily involved in the finish.
Lunar Display is still a maiden over hurdles, but we're happy to give her another shot at black type. While she perhaps hasn't shown it on the track yet, we think she has the ability to be competitive in this sort of company.
Etincelle Lioterie looks a bit up against it at this level, but we are happy to let her take her chance, as the risk-reward ratio is favourable with black type at stake. Slipping into third would be a huge result for her.
Could run a big race if he handles testing ground
Darasso was declared to run in the Red Mills Hurdle at Gowran Park on Saturday, but that has been called off, so he will run here instead. These weights favour him and the longer trip will probably be a help to him. One thing we are in no doubt about is that testing ground very much suits him, so hopefully he'll plough through it better than most and run a big race.
Navan 21st Feb (2m5f Listed Nov Hrd)Show Hide
Sunday 21 February, 2.15pm
|Back
|Lay
|Atlantic Fairy
|La Chanteuse
|Global Equity
|Curious Bride
|The Sliding Rock
|Darrens Hope
|Carrigeen Lotus
|Pepite De Belle
|Lunar Display
|Etincelle Lioterie
|Fairyhill Run
