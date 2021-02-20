Joseph O'Brien: Global Equity can get involved at Navan on Sunday

Navan

Hoping for a huge result

13:05 - Miss Pernickety

Miss Pernickety faces a tough task in this company, but getting black type with her is our goal and, with this having cut up into a small field, we'll let her take her chance and hope for a bit of luck. Sneaking into third would be a huge result for her.

Global Equity has strong chance among my trio

14:15 - Global Equity, Lunar Display and Etincelle Lioterie

Global Equity is still a maiden over hurdles, but she acquitted herself really well when going very close in the valuable mares' handicap hurdle at the Dublin Racing Festival.

This longer trip should be within her reach in stamina terms and that form gives her a strong chance of being heavily involved in the finish.

No. 8 Global Equity (Ire) SBK 10/3 EXC 4.7 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: J. J. Slevin

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 13lbs

OR: -

Lunar Display is still a maiden over hurdles, but we're happy to give her another shot at black type. While she perhaps hasn't shown it on the track yet, we think she has the ability to be competitive in this sort of company.

Etincelle Lioterie looks a bit up against it at this level, but we are happy to let her take her chance, as the risk-reward ratio is favourable with black type at stake. Slipping into third would be a huge result for her.

Could run a big race if he handles testing ground

14:47 - Darasso

Darasso was declared to run in the Red Mills Hurdle at Gowran Park on Saturday, but that has been called off, so he will run here instead. These weights favour him and the longer trip will probably be a help to him. One thing we are in no doubt about is that testing ground very much suits him, so hopefully he'll plough through it better than most and run a big race.