Joseph O'Brien: Global can develop into a fun chaser and she should go well

Consistent and will be there to punish any underperformers

Limerick 13:55 - Star Max

Star Max has been a model of consistency over fences, but doesn't find it all that easy to win. He might find it hard to deal with Gin On Lime at these terms, but he'll most likely run his race and will be there to capitalise on any underperformance from his rivals.

Very good chance following good start over fences

Limerick 14:30 - Druid's Altar

Druid's Altar made a good start to his chasing career when touched off at Clonmel last month. His jumping was solid there and will hopefully be even sharper with that experience under his belt. He looks to have a very good chance.

Looks to have a bright future going chasing

Limerick 15:40 - Global Equity

No. 4 Global Equity (Ire) SBK 5/4 EXC 2.32 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: J. J. Slevin

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: -

Global Equity got to a useful level over hurdles and is ready to go chasing now. Her schooling has been solid and if she can translate her hurdle form over fences, we should have plenty more fun with her and hopefully pick up more black type along the way.

Should benefit from this run but can still go well

Navan 14:45 - Chitra

Chitra is a mare that was bought with the upcoming Racing League in mind and she has settled in well to our regime. She can be expected to tighten up from this run, but it wouldn't be a surprise if she acquitted herself well.

We've always liked him and he should run a good race

Navan 15:20 - Isle Of Sark

Isle Of Sark is a horse we've always liked. He disappointed us a bit on his latest start at Cork, but I think that probably just came a bit too soon for him after his promising run in the Ballysax Stakes. We were looking forward to running him at Royal Ascot, but the ground went against him. This looks a nice spot for him and I'd be hopeful that he'll run well.

Hopeful of a decent showing

Navan 15:55 - Baronial Pride

Baronial Pride is another one that was bought with the Racing League in mind and we are looking forward to getting him started. He can be expected to tighten up for this run, but we're hopeful that he'll show good promise.

Stiffer test of stamina could help

Navan 17:05 - First Blood

First Blood has only hinted at promise in maidens so far, but should find life a bit easier in handicaps. This stiffer test of stamina should help his cause and hopefully he can show a bit more promise in this.