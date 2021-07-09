- Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland
- Jockey: J. J. Slevin
- Age: 6
- Weight: 11st 9lbs
- OR: -
Joseph O'Brien: Global can develop into a fun chaser and she should go well
It's three runners over the jumps at Limerick and four on the Flat at Navan for Joseph O'Brien on Saturday, and here are his thoughts on them all...
"Her schooling has been solid and if she can translate her hurdle form over fences, we should have plenty more fun with her and hopefully pick up more black type along the way."
- Joseph O'Brien on Global Equity
Consistent and will be there to punish any underperformers
Star Max has been a model of consistency over fences, but doesn't find it all that easy to win. He might find it hard to deal with Gin On Lime at these terms, but he'll most likely run his race and will be there to capitalise on any underperformance from his rivals.
Very good chance following good start over fences
Limerick 14:30 - Druid's Altar
Druid's Altar made a good start to his chasing career when touched off at Clonmel last month. His jumping was solid there and will hopefully be even sharper with that experience under his belt. He looks to have a very good chance.
Looks to have a bright future going chasing
Limerick 15:40 - Global Equity
Global Equity got to a useful level over hurdles and is ready to go chasing now. Her schooling has been solid and if she can translate her hurdle form over fences, we should have plenty more fun with her and hopefully pick up more black type along the way.
Should benefit from this run but can still go well
Chitra is a mare that was bought with the upcoming Racing League in mind and she has settled in well to our regime. She can be expected to tighten up from this run, but it wouldn't be a surprise if she acquitted herself well.
We've always liked him and he should run a good race
Isle Of Sark is a horse we've always liked. He disappointed us a bit on his latest start at Cork, but I think that probably just came a bit too soon for him after his promising run in the Ballysax Stakes. We were looking forward to running him at Royal Ascot, but the ground went against him. This looks a nice spot for him and I'd be hopeful that he'll run well.
Hopeful of a decent showing
Baronial Pride is another one that was bought with the Racing League in mind and we are looking forward to getting him started. He can be expected to tighten up for this run, but we're hopeful that he'll show good promise.
Stiffer test of stamina could help
First Blood has only hinted at promise in maidens so far, but should find life a bit easier in handicaps. This stiffer test of stamina should help his cause and hopefully he can show a bit more promise in this.
