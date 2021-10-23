- Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland
- Jockey: S. Fitzgerald
- Age: 6
- Weight: 12st 0lbs
- OR: -
Joseph O'Brien: Fire can go on the Attack over fences on Sunday
Joseph O'Brien has four runners in Ireland on Sunday and here the Betfair Ambassador discusses the chances of each one...
"This looks a lovely opportunity for his first start over fences and we are hopeful that he'll acquit himself well."
- Joseph O'Brien on Fire Attack
Schooling has been good and he should go well
Fun Light is a horse that has always shown promise, but has yet to fully deliver on it. We are hoping that fences prove to be the catalyst to help him do so. His schooling at home has been good and while he'll tighten from the run, I'd be hopeful that he'll show up well.
Good chance with course and distance suiting
Lunar Display ran a great race to finish a close third in a Listed mares hurdle at Limerick last time and this represents a drop in class for her. The course and distance should suit and she looks to have a good chance.
Good opportunity for debut over fences
Fire Attack showed plenty of promise without winning over hurdles last season. He doesn't help himself by racing freely in his races, but the hope is that putting fences in front of him will help him to relax a bit better. This looks a lovely opportunity for his first start over fences and we are hopeful that he'll acquit himself well.
Capable of better and should run a good race
Wexford 16:20 - Filon D'Oudairies
Filon D'Oudairies has come good over fences in recent starts, winning a handicap chase over this course and distance prior to running well to finish third at Kilbeggan. He should be capable of even better and hopefully he'll run another good race.
Get a £5 Free Bet – Every Day
Stake £20 on multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle within 48 hours. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.
Galway 24th Oct (2m6f Beg Chs)Show Hide
Sunday 24 October, 1.42pm
|Back
|Lay
|Sams Profile
|The Bosses Oscar
|Sixshooter
|Alfa Mix
|Silver Sheen
|Ragnar Lodbrok
|Carrolls Cottage
|Fun Light
|Bay Ambition
|Balkito
|Different Strokes
|Fantastic Allen
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today