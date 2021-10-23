Joseph O'Brien: Fire can go on the Attack over fences on Sunday

Schooling has been good and he should go well

Galway 13:42 - Fun Light

Fun Light is a horse that has always shown promise, but has yet to fully deliver on it. We are hoping that fences prove to be the catalyst to help him do so. His schooling at home has been good and while he'll tighten from the run, I'd be hopeful that he'll show up well.

Good chance with course and distance suiting

Wexford 14:00 - Lunar Display

Lunar Display ran a great race to finish a close third in a Listed mares hurdle at Limerick last time and this represents a drop in class for her. The course and distance should suit and she looks to have a good chance.

Good opportunity for debut over fences

Wexford 15:45 - Fire Attack

No. 3 Fire Attack (Ire) SBK 10/11 EXC 2.1 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: S. Fitzgerald

Age: 6

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: -

Fire Attack showed plenty of promise without winning over hurdles last season. He doesn't help himself by racing freely in his races, but the hope is that putting fences in front of him will help him to relax a bit better. This looks a lovely opportunity for his first start over fences and we are hopeful that he'll acquit himself well.

Capable of better and should run a good race

Wexford 16:20 - Filon D'Oudairies

Filon D'Oudairies has come good over fences in recent starts, winning a handicap chase over this course and distance prior to running well to finish third at Kilbeggan. He should be capable of even better and hopefully he'll run another good race.