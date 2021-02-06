Joseph O'Brien: Fils D'Oudairies to build on positive run behind Envoi Allen

Sunday, Leopardstown

The bigger the field, the better

13:10 - Global Equity

Global Equity is still a maiden over hurdles, but has been running well in defeat all season. I think she's the type to be better suited to a big-field well-run handicap like this than maiden hurdles and the stamina test will suit her well. It wouldn't be a surprise if she ran well.

Proven stamina bodes well for Busselton

13:40 - Busselton

Busselton is a lovely horse that made a solid start for us when finishing second in the Knight Frank Juvenile Hurdle at Leopardstown's Christmas meeting. He stuck to his task well there and an increased emphasis on stamina is likely to suit him. Hopefully he'll run another big race.

Ground to make up but not impossible

14:10 - Keskonrisk

Keskonrisk made a winning start for us in a maiden hurdle at Fairyhouse and we threw him in at the deep end into Grade 1 company at Leopardstown's Christmas meeting after that. He acquitted himself well to finish third there and the hope is that he'll come on from that experience. He has a fair bit of ground to make up on Appreciate It, but we'll be hoping that he can close that gap.

Place opportunity available

14:40 - Anything Will Do

Anything Will Do didn't much luck in running in the Pertemps Qualifier at Leopardstown's Christmas meeting, but still ran well to finish fifth. He is still quite unexposed at this sort of trip and I'd be hopeful that he'll run well.

Duo looking to upset Envoi Allen

15:10 - Fils D'Oudairies and Assemble

Fils D'Oudairies acquitted himself really well in the face of a stiff task against Envoi Allen at Punchestown last time. That was a great run and while this is another tough ask for him, he's entitled to take his chance.

Assemble is another one of ours that finished second to Envoi Allen earlier in the season and he took an unfortunate fall on his latest start. Hopefully he can get back on track and run a good race, but he looks up against it.

Mortal's mark still needs to drop

16:10 - Mortal

Mortal is a fixture in these type of races, but probably just needs some relief from the handicapper. He won a much weaker race than this off a mark of 147 in August and probably needs to come down a few pounds to have a chance of being competitive.

