Joseph O'Brien: Fakir D'Oudairies the star of my weekend runners in Ireland

Saturday - Big chance for Fakir to make a strong start to his season at Naas

Naas 12:00 - Battle Of Actium

Battle Of Actium won a point-to-point last year and I was happy with his two runs in bumpers last season. He should make up into a better hurdler and chaser than a bumper horse, so hopefully he can make a positive start to his hurdling career here.

Naas 13:02 - Fakir D'Oudairies

No. 1 Fakir D'oudairies (Fr) SBK 6/4 EXC 2.44 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: M. P. Walsh

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: -

Fakir D'Oudairies has been one of our stars for the last couple of seasons over jumps. He gained a deserved first Grade 1 win in the Drinmore Novice Chase last season and while he ran very well in his two starts after that, we felt that we didn't see the very best of him on either occasion. This is a strong race for his comeback, but he is entitled to have a big chance and will hopefully make a strong start to what will hopefully be a successful season for him.

Sunday - We're hopeful Castra Vetera can run a big race at Navan and earn some black type

Navan 12:10 - Fire Attack

Fire Attack is a horse I've always liked and we were delighted with him in bumpers last season. This is obviously a tough ask for his hurdling debut, but maiden hurdles at this time of the season and always hot at the better tracks, so we're happy to start him off in this higher grade and see how he goes. Whatever he does, he should improve nicely from it.

Navan 13:45 - Entoucas, Filon D'Oudairies, Top Moon

Entoucas made a nice start to his chasing career behind the exciting Unexcepted at Tipperary last month. His jumping was good there and we'll be hoping for more of the same in this. That form entitles him to be in the mix.

Filon D'Oudairies has struggled in two starts over fences so far and looks up against it.

Top Moon was a smart novice hurdler last season and he made a solid seasonal and chasing debut at Navan last time. He is entitled to improve on that and will hopefully run a good race.

Navan 15:30 - Castra Vetera and Lunar Display

Castra Vetera won two of her three starts in bumpers last season and showed a particularly good attitude when winning the second of them at Naas in March. This looks a good starting point for her season and the possibility of her earning some black type was obviously attractive too. We think she is in good shape and will hopefully run a big race.

Lunar Display won a bumper at Leopardstown in March and was running well in a maiden hurdle at Fairyhouse last time only to fall at the last. She needs to improve to make an impact back in bumper company, but it is worth having a shot at it with her given the black type on offer.

Sunday - Scarlet And Dove the pick of my trio at Cork

12:25 - Land Jet

Land Jet has failed to make an impact over hurdles so far and is tough to make a case for.

14:35 - Scarlet And Dove

No. 5 Scarlet And Dove (Ire) Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Donagh Meyler

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: -

Scarlet And Dove hasn't been the easiest to train, but when she has been good, she has been very good. She has schooled well over fences and we'll be hoping she can make a positive start to her campaign. Getting her to hold her form better than she has thus far is what we are focusing on with her.

15:10 - Konitho

Konitho has shown hints of promise over fences, but was very disappointing on his latest run at Galway. He needs to bounce back in a big way.