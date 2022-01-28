- Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland
Joseph O'Brien: Fairyhouse three all in with a chance on Saturday
Betfair Ambassador Joseph O'Brien provides exclusive insight on his three runners at Fairyhouse on Saturday all of which have decent claims...
"If Celestial Horizon can jump better than he did last time, he will hopefully progress enough to get involved in the finish."
Fairyhouse
Stronger contest after three wins
Lunar Display has already won three races this season and got a much-deserved first win in Listed company in a mares' novice hurdle at Thurles last month. That looked to be a career-best effort and was all the more meritorious as she had to overcome a bad mistake to do it. This looks a much stronger contest and she has a 7lb penalty to carry, but hopefully she can find some more improvement and run a good race.
Better display would put him in the mix
Celestial Horizon progressed really well on the Flat last season, but was a little bit disappointing on his hurdling debut at Fairyhouse last month. His jumping was just ok on that occasion and we'll be hoping for a better display in that regard in this. If he can jump better, he will hopefully progress enough to get involved in the finish.
Capable of competing with his elders
Fairyhouse 14:50 - Prairie Dancer
Prairie Dancer has run well in both his starts over hurdles despite not getting the best run of things. It has been good to see him settle as well as he has over hurdles, as he could often take a strong grip on the Flat. He is taking on his elders here, but gets weight as a result and I think he'll be up to being competitive.
