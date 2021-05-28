- Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland
- Jockey: M. P. Walsh
- Age: 6
- Weight: 10st 7lbs
- OR: 119
Joseph O'Brien: Expecting three big runs at Punchestown on Saturday
We're back over the jumps at Punchestown on Saturday, and Betfair Ambassador Joseph O'Brien is expecting three good runs from his trio of performers...
"Conditions should be fine for him and a big run wouldn't be a surprise."
- Joseph O'Brien on Winner Takes Itall
Saturday - Punchestown
Should run well in a winnable race
Persia was a horse we thought could potentially make up into a useful juvenile hurdler last season, but we didn't get a clear run with him and he only ran over hurdles once. He ran well that day in a maiden hurdle at Naas and should improve from that experience. This looks a winnable race and hopefully he'll run a big race.
Useful prospect can run a big race
Banbridge made it second-time lucky in bumpers when winning at Killarney earlier this month. He ended up being quite impressive there and it stamped him as a useful hurdling prospect. His schooling over hurdles has been good and we're hopeful that he'll run a good race.
Well handicapped so a big run wouldn't be a surprise
Winner Takes Itall has been a bit inconsistent over hurdles thus far, but the level of his Flat form would suggest he is well handicapped over them. Conditions should be fine for him and a big run wouldn't be a surprise.
