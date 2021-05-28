Joseph O'Brien: Expecting three big runs at Punchestown on Saturday

Saturday - Punchestown

Should run well in a winnable race

15:00 - Persia

Persia was a horse we thought could potentially make up into a useful juvenile hurdler last season, but we didn't get a clear run with him and he only ran over hurdles once. He ran well that day in a maiden hurdle at Naas and should improve from that experience. This looks a winnable race and hopefully he'll run a big race.

Useful prospect can run a big race

15:35 - Banbridge

Banbridge made it second-time lucky in bumpers when winning at Killarney earlier this month. He ended up being quite impressive there and it stamped him as a useful hurdling prospect. His schooling over hurdles has been good and we're hopeful that he'll run a good race.

Well handicapped so a big run wouldn't be a surprise

16:10 - Winner Takes Itall

No. 11 Winner Takes Itall (Fr) EXC 2.28 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: M. P. Walsh

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 7lbs

OR: 119

Winner Takes Itall has been a bit inconsistent over hurdles thus far, but the level of his Flat form would suggest he is well handicapped over them. Conditions should be fine for him and a big run wouldn't be a surprise.