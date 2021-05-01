Joseph O'Brien: Dancer has leading claims of staring the day with a winner at Sligo

Aggie needs to improve

13:45 - Powerful Aggie

Powerful Aggie looks as though she's ready for this longer trip. She hasn't been helping herself by starting slowly in her races and that wouldn't be an ideal thing for her to do around this track. Hopefully she can find improvement and run well.

Dancer has a leading chance

14:15 Prairie Dancer

No. 7 (9) Prairie Dancer (Ire) EXC 2 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: D. B. McMonagle

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

Prairie Dancer was a bit unfortunate not to win last year. He established a solid level of form that makes him one of the leading contenders for this on paper. The main question he'll have to answer is his stamina for this longer trip, but we are hopeful that he won't have any problems with it. His draw isn't ideal, but we think he'll be up to running a good race.

Both will improve for run but can go well

14:50 - So I Told You and Princesse Mathilde

So I Told You is a filly that we bought at the sales in November. She looks to have dropped back to a fair mark and has settled well into our regime. She's never run around a track like this before and I'd expect her to improve from the run, but I'm hopeful she'll run well.

Princesse Mathilde is a well-bred filly that was bought at the Mares Sale at Tattersalls last December. She seemed to lose her way a bit last season, but has been given a chance by the handicapper as a result. She stays further than this and we'll be looking for her to make a positive start for us. She'll improve on whatever she does.

Difficult to be confident

17:00 - Tassel Flower

Tassel Flower has shown flashes of promise, but has been disappointing in recent starts. She has plenty of pace and we were hoping for a low draw, but we'll have to put up with a middle stall. It is hard to be confident in her chance, but hopefully she'll run a bit better than she has been.