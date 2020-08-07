Joseph O'Brien: Cork course and distance to suit Bolleville

Cork - Saturday

14:00 - Emphatic Answer

Emphatic Answer is a well-bred, good-looking filly. She shows enough to suggest she can win a maiden and we'll be hoping she make a promising start to her career in this.

14:30 - Larado and Minsky

Larado showed some pace on debut over six furlongs and didn't get the clearest of runs on the day. We have decided to drop him back in trip and apply blinkers, so hopefully he'll have the pace to show improvement.

Minsky finished second in a barrier trial at Dundalk last week and that would raise hopes that he can be up to competing in a maiden. Hopefully he'll make a positive start here.

No. 4 (1) Minsky (Ire) SBK 8/1 EXC 3.4 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Declan McDonogh

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: - Form:

Scroll for more info

15:40 - No Needs Never and Unforgetable

No Needs Never hasn't had things go his way since switching back to turf this season, but the talent is in there if he can manage to put it all together. This straight seven furlongs might well suit him, so hopefully he can run a solid race.

Unforgetable has been running well in stakes company all season. While it would be a big ask for her to win this, getting in the frame would be a good result for her.

Will it be Music To My Ears?

16:15 - Music To My Ears and Line Judge

Music To My Ears has progressed really well this season and narrowly missed out on her second premier handicap in as many starts when touched off at the Curragh last time. This straight seven furlongs should suit her and I'd be hopeful she can find more improvement.

No. 1 (12) Music To My Ears (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.5 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: W. M. Lordan

Age: 3

Weight: 10st 0lbs

OR: 93 Form: 021-012

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 19/07/20 Curragh 2/16 Flat 7f Good z 8st 9lbs W. M. Lordan 6.89 26/06/20 Curragh 1/13 Flat 1m Gd/sft z 8st 8lbs W. M. Lordan 22.2 12/06/20 Curragh 14/17 Flat 7f Good z 9st 6lbs Declan McDonogh 46 08/11/19 Dundalk 1/13 Flat 7f Std z 9st 0lbs W. M. Lordan 3.92 27/09/19 Dundalk 2/12 Flat 7f Slow z 9st 0lbs Declan McDonogh 43.47 01/09/19 Cork 10/19 Flat 6f Good z 9st 0lbs Declan McDonogh 75.04

Line Judge was a bit disappointing on her latest start and we've decided to drop her back to seven furlongs and enter handicap company for the first time with her. Her mark looks reasonable judged on her best form, so hopefully she can run a good race.

Suits Bolleville but don't rule Snapraeceps out

17:55 - Bolleville, Snapraeceps and Traisha

Bolleville is a lovely filly that came to us from France a few months ago and we were thrilled to see her make a winning start for us in the Silver Stakes at Leopardstown last month. That was a pleasant surprise, as we expected her to need the run and thought she might find a mile-and-a-quarter to be on the sharp side for her. This course and distance should suit her and I think she'll be capable of going very well.

Snapraeceps seems as good as ever in recent starts. She's likely to be a big price, but if things drop right for her, she is capable of competing at this level.

Traisha has shown good improvement in her two starts since joining us from France. The return to this shorter trip shouldn't be a problem for her and another solid run can be expected.

