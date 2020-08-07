- Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland
Joseph O'Brien: Cork course and distance to suit Bolleville
Betfair Ambassador Joseph O'Brien has 10 runners at Cork on Saturday and a couple should be showing improvement...
"That was a pleasant surprise, as we expected her to need the run and thought she might find a mile-and-a-quarter to be on the sharp side for her."
Cork - Saturday
Emphatic Answer is a well-bred, good-looking filly. She shows enough to suggest she can win a maiden and we'll be hoping she make a promising start to her career in this.
Larado showed some pace on debut over six furlongs and didn't get the clearest of runs on the day. We have decided to drop him back in trip and apply blinkers, so hopefully he'll have the pace to show improvement.
Minsky finished second in a barrier trial at Dundalk last week and that would raise hopes that he can be up to competing in a maiden. Hopefully he'll make a positive start here.
15:40 - No Needs Never and Unforgetable
No Needs Never hasn't had things go his way since switching back to turf this season, but the talent is in there if he can manage to put it all together. This straight seven furlongs might well suit him, so hopefully he can run a solid race.
Unforgetable has been running well in stakes company all season. While it would be a big ask for her to win this, getting in the frame would be a good result for her.
Will it be Music To My Ears?
16:15 - Music To My Ears and Line Judge
Music To My Ears has progressed really well this season and narrowly missed out on her second premier handicap in as many starts when touched off at the Curragh last time. This straight seven furlongs should suit her and I'd be hopeful she can find more improvement.
Latest win at the Curragh in June. 9/2, very good second of 16 in handicap at the Curragh (7f) 20 days ago, finishing well having been set plenty to do. More to come and big shout.
Line Judge was a bit disappointing on her latest start and we've decided to drop her back to seven furlongs and enter handicap company for the first time with her. Her mark looks reasonable judged on her best form, so hopefully she can run a good race.
Suits Bolleville but don't rule Snapraeceps out
17:55 - Bolleville, Snapraeceps and Traisha
Bolleville is a lovely filly that came to us from France a few months ago and we were thrilled to see her make a winning start for us in the Silver Stakes at Leopardstown last month. That was a pleasant surprise, as we expected her to need the run and thought she might find a mile-and-a-quarter to be on the sharp side for her. This course and distance should suit her and I think she'll be capable of going very well.
Snapraeceps seems as good as ever in recent starts. She's likely to be a big price, but if things drop right for her, she is capable of competing at this level.
Traisha has shown good improvement in her two starts since joining us from France. The return to this shorter trip shouldn't be a problem for her and another solid run can be expected.
Foaled April 24. €60,000 yearling, Zoffany gelding. Dam unraced half-sister to smart 2-y-o 5f/6f winner Damson. Appeals on paper and in good hands so respected newcomer.