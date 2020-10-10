Joseph O'Brien: Can see Grandmaster Flash running well in Irish Cesarewitch

Competitive race but I can see my pair running well

Limerick 13:00 - Slige Dala and Etincelle Lioterie

Slige Dala was a smart performer in bumpers and just about made a winning hurdling debut at Listowel last month when winning a maiden by a nose. He had to be tough there after getting a bit idle in front and it was a performance that suggested he would improve from the experience. This is a much tougher contest, but I'd be hopeful he'll acquit himself well.

Etincelle Lioterie found the two-mile trip to be too sharp for her at Gowran Park last week. This trip will be much more like it for her and while she has to improve to get in the mix, I could see her running a good race. Getting her into the first three to secure black type would be a great result.

Tough ask off top weight

Limerick 16:00 - Mortal

Mortal got back to winning ways at Killarney on his penultimate start and ran with credit in the Kerry National last time. Carrying top weight is a tough ask in this sort of company, but hopefully he can run well.

Hoping for a clean round to gain experience

Limerick 16:30 - Home By The Lee

No. 4 Home By The Lee (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 6 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: J. J. Slevin

Age: 5

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: -

Home By The Lee has won two bumpers and a maiden hurdle in what has been quite a light career so far, so he doesn't owe anyone anything. He has always looked the type to make a chaser and hopefully he'll make a smooth transition to the bigger obstacles. As long as he jumps a clean round and has a good experience, we'll be happy.

Need to bounce back to their best

Curragh 14:10 - Dense Star and Tar Heel

Dense Star and Tar Heel both ran in the Legacy Stakes at Dundalk last week and both ran below expectations. Getting them back on turf should be a help to them, but both need to bounce right back to their best to be factors.

Step up in trip to suit both so hopeful of good runs

Curragh 14:40 - Sense Of Style and Earth Strike

Sense Of Style has progressed nicely in recent starts and ran very well in the Weld Park Stakes at the Curragh last time. She never really had racing room there and looked to have running left to give at the line, so all being well there will be more to come from her. She looks ready to step back up to a mile and should have a good chance.

Earth Strike really impressed us when making a winning debut at Leopardstown in August, but disappointed us on much better ground in the Ingabelle Stakes back at that track next time. She looks ready for this longer trip and the return to softer conditions will suit her too. It wouldn't be at all surprising if she showed good improvement and got involved in the finish.

Expecting a much better performance here

Curragh 15:10 - Raise You

Raise You was really pleasing us prior to his first run for us in the Celebration Stakes at the Curragh in June, but he ran badly there and we never got to the bottom of why he did. We'll given him plenty of time since then and the recent rain has turned the ground in his favour. I'd be expecting a much better effort from him here and hopefully he can run a big race.

Four in the Ces and all capable of bold showings

Curragh 15:40 - King's Vow, Grandmaster Flash, Tonkinese and Isotope

King's Vow has been a super horse for us, winning four times. This will be his first start for the Rugby & Racing Syndicate and I think he's a horse that will give them a lot of fun. He has been crying out for a test like this and we have had this race in mind for him for a while, so hopefully he'll run well.

Grandmaster Flash stays well and has run well in races like this before. This has been the obvious race for him and I could see him running well.

No. 6 Grandmaster Flash (Ire) SBK 20/1 EXC 19.5 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: S. M. Crosse

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 87

Tonkinese has had a good season so far, winning twice. He has proven his stamina for this sort of test and he's another for whom we've had this race in mind for.

Isotope has been acquitting himself well under both codes this season. He is still relatively unexposed over staying trips and he could potentially find some improvement.

