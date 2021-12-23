Joseph O'Brien: Banbridge can go well at Leopardstown while Champion has a Grand chance at Limerick

Big run expected from Champion

Limerick 12:25 - Champion Green and Happywifehappylife

Champion Green is a horse we've always liked and there was a lot to like about his hurdling debut at Cork. His jumping was good in the main there and I'd be hopeful that he'll show good improvement from that. That run looks to give him a good chance and hopefully he'll run a big one.

Happywifehappylife has been running well without winning on the Flat. She's a big filly that has schooled well over hurdles over hurdles. Hopefully she'll translate that to the track and make a good start over hurdles.

More improvement likely but this is tough

Leopardstown 13:10 - Six Feet Apart

No. 7 Six Feet Apart (Ire) Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: S. Fitzgerald

Age: 3

Weight: 10st 7lbs

OR: -

Six Feet Apart made a winning debut over hurdles at Fairyhouse and we sent her over to Aintree for a Listed mares' juvenile hurdle. While she ran well to finish fourth, it was a bit frustrating to miss out on black type. This looks a stronger race, but she should improve again. If she could sneak into frame, it would be a great result.

Stronger gallop needed to see improvement

Limerick 13:33 - Uhtred

Uhtred is a horse we've always loved, but he hasn't been the easiest horse to train. We've got a good run at him this season and I thought he ran a solid race in a messy renewal of the Royal Bond Novice Hurdle. He'd be suited by a stronger gallop than he got there and hopefully he'll improve in this.

In great shape after a break and can run a good race

Leopardstown 13:45 - Banbridge

Banbridge went on a great run over the summer, winning a bumper and his first two starts over hurdles. He'll find it tougher in handicap company, but he's come back from a break in great shape and will appreciate the sound surface at Leopardstown. I could see him running a good race.

Capable of more improvement

Limerick 14:08 - Deilginis

The penny dropped with Deilginis last season and she won twice over fences and once over hurdles. She had a bit of a setback after her latest run a year ago, but we've got a good run at her now and she's ready to make her comeback. She should be capable of more improvement and hopefully she can resume her progression now that she is back on track.

Attack won well last time so don't rule him out

Limerick 14:40 - Fire Attack and Global Equity

No. 2 Fire Attack (Ire) Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Donagh Meyler

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: -

Fire Attack is a horse that has always had a lot of talent, but hasn't helped himself by racing too freely. We decided to try something different for his chasing debut in October and Shane Fitzgerald made all the running on him. He settled much better there and produced a good winning performance. This is a much stronger race, but I wouldn't like to rule him out.

Global Equity got off the mark over fences at Galway in October. She took her chance in Grade 1 company at Fairyhouse last time and didn't run too badly.