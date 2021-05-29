Joseph O'Brien: Adelisa could be tough to beat among my Sunday runners in Ireland

Can go close with good debut run behind her

Navan 13:15 - Agartha

Agartha is a filly we've always liked and she ran very well on her debut at the Curragh last weekend. She got very little luck in running and ran well enough to suggest that she would have gone close if she'd got a clearer run. She should have learned a lot from that experience and while she will appreciate an extra furlong, I'd be hopeful she'll be effective enough over this trip to go close.

No big expectations on debut

Navan 14:55 - Point Nepean and Antumbra

Point Nepean and Antumbra are both horses that will stay well and have taken time to mature. We won't be burdening them with any big expectations on their debuts and we'll be just hoping for them to have a positive experience.

Hoping there's more to come

Navan 15:30 - Belmont Avenue

Belmont Avenue made it third-time lucky when winning a maiden at Dundalk last time. He was quite impressive there and while this is a much stronger race, I'd be hopeful that there is more to come from him and that he'll be competitive.

More improvement likely and she could be tough to beat

Navan 16:40 - Adelisa

No. 4 (14) Adelisa (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 1.1 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: S. M. Crosse

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Adelisa showed good improvement from her debut to finish second in a maiden at Gowran Park last time. She was beaten by a useful filly that day and the form has worked out well since then. I'd be hopeful that she will improve again from that and she should be suited by this longer trip. She will hopefully prove to be tough to beat.

Both are likely to have to show more

Punchestown 14:05 - Us And Them and Konitho

Us And Them hasn't won for two-and-a-half years and has started to steadily slip down the ratings. He showed more promise on his latest start at Tramore, but will need to do more to win what looks a competitive race.

Konitho is much less exposed over fences than Us And Them, but he has been a bit disappointing in handicaps so far. He'll probably improve from what is his seasonal reappearance and hopefully he'll some good promise for the future.