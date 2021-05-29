- Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland
- Jockey: S. M. Crosse
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 2lbs
- OR: -
Joseph O'Brien: Adelisa could be tough to beat among my Sunday runners in Ireland
Joseph O'Brien has runners over both codes on Sunday with arguably his best chance of a winner coming in a later race on Navan's Flat card...
Can go close with good debut run behind her
Agartha is a filly we've always liked and she ran very well on her debut at the Curragh last weekend. She got very little luck in running and ran well enough to suggest that she would have gone close if she'd got a clearer run. She should have learned a lot from that experience and while she will appreciate an extra furlong, I'd be hopeful she'll be effective enough over this trip to go close.
No big expectations on debut
Navan 14:55 - Point Nepean and Antumbra
Point Nepean and Antumbra are both horses that will stay well and have taken time to mature. We won't be burdening them with any big expectations on their debuts and we'll be just hoping for them to have a positive experience.
Hoping there's more to come
Belmont Avenue made it third-time lucky when winning a maiden at Dundalk last time. He was quite impressive there and while this is a much stronger race, I'd be hopeful that there is more to come from him and that he'll be competitive.
More improvement likely and she could be tough to beat
Adelisa showed good improvement from her debut to finish second in a maiden at Gowran Park last time. She was beaten by a useful filly that day and the form has worked out well since then. I'd be hopeful that she will improve again from that and she should be suited by this longer trip. She will hopefully prove to be tough to beat.
Both are likely to have to show more
Punchestown 14:05 - Us And Them and Konitho
Us And Them hasn't won for two-and-a-half years and has started to steadily slip down the ratings. He showed more promise on his latest start at Tramore, but will need to do more to win what looks a competitive race.
Konitho is much less exposed over fences than Us And Them, but he has been a bit disappointing in handicaps so far. He'll probably improve from what is his seasonal reappearance and hopefully he'll some good promise for the future.
