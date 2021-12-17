To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Joseph O'Brien: A trio of good chances at Navan and Thurles over the weekend

Betfair Ambassador Joseph O'Brien
Joseph O'Brien has three runners over the weekend

Another relatively quiet weekend for Joseph O'Brien who has three runners across two cards, and he's hoping for good runs from them all...

Saturday

Good runs expected from both

Navan 14:20 - Busselton and Slige Dala

Busselton has already had a very good run of it this season, winning three times over fences including his last two starts. This is a novice chase restricted to horses rated 137 or less, so he seems reasonably treated by the conditions of the race.

He looked in trouble a long way out on his latest start at Punchestown, but stamina won him the day in the closing stages, so this slightly longer trip and much stiffer track should both help his cause. He probably wants further than this, but hopefully he'll get away with it and run another big race.

Slige Dala doesn't have as much experience over fences, but he has run well in both his starts over them and being a maiden over fences, he escapes a penalty for this contest. Trip and track should suit him well and all being well he should run a solid race.

Sunday

Hopeful she can finally win a 'black type' race

Thurles 13:40 - Lunar Display

Lunar Display has been a model of consistency during a busy campaign this season. She seems to be thriving on her racing and arguably ran as well as ever when second in a rated novice hurdle at Fairyhouse last time. While she would probably prefer a longer trip, this looks as winnable a black type opportunity as she is ever likely to get, so we'll let her take her chance. She has been placed in four black type races in her career, so to win one would be a real thrill for all involved with her.

