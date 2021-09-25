Joseph O'Brien: A few good chances among my seven at the Curragh on Sunday

Can acquit himself well in a strong maiden

14:00 - Sir Antonio

Sir Antonio is a horse we like. He won a barrier trial at Dundalk recently and shapes up like a useful horse in the making. This looks a strong maiden, but we are hopeful he'll acquit himself well and show plenty of promise for the future.

Confident Albula will show more and go very well

14:30 - Seisai, Albula and Tranquil Lady

Seisai is a filly that has already had a very good season, winning a maiden and a Listed race as well as being Group 3-placed. She didn't get the clearest of runs in the Debutante Stakes last time and we'll be hoping that she can run another good race here.

No. 1 (6) Albula (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 4.6 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Declan McDonogh

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Albula made a promising winning debut at Naas in August and we were very hopeful that she would win the Flame of Tara Stakes on her next start, but she was just pipped close home by Magical Lagoon. She will have learned from that and we learned about her too, so we think she'll show even more this time. We are looking forward to seeing how she runs.

Tranquil Lady is a half-sister to our recent Grade 1 winner State Of Rest, so we were thrilled to see her make it second-time lucky in a maiden at Galway earlier this month. She learned a lot from her debut and we'll be hopeful that she learned plenty from her spin around Galway too. This is a big step up in class, but we feel she is of stakes class and can hopefully show that here.

Ruling has a big chance down in trip

15:00 - Ruling and Rollet

Ruling has a high level of form in book having gone close in Listed company at Leopardstown on his penultimate start. He was a little bit disappointing at Royal Ascot last time and we decided to geld him. Dropping back to this trip should suit him well, his recent work has been good and this is a drop in class for him, so hopefully he can get the job done here before stepping back up into stakes company.

Rollet made an encouraging debut at Dundalk in July, but didn't progress as hopes at Roscommon last time. He is better than he showed there and can hopefully get back on track in this.

Handicap mark starting to drop

16:05 - Arthurian Fame

Arthurian Fame has been a bit below form in his last two runs, but the handicapper has started to give him some relief and hopefully he's dropping to a mark that he can be competitive off again. He has a very tough draw here which will make it difficult for him, so we are more hopeful than confident.