An 11/1 tip at Leicester from Tony Calvin

Selection's stamina could be a big plus

Some cracking Grade 1s in Ireland but no bets

It always makes me chuckle when reading the Leicester going descriptions over jumps.

Because they water throughout the summer on the Flat, the hurdles course is always a lot softer but it is still amusing when you see heavy there for racing on Wednesday but good, good to soft in places, on the chase track, with heavy on the Flat course crossings thrown in for good measure!

A proper dog's breakfast and they are due a bit more rain on Tuesday and Wednesday, so you are going to need a hurdler that likes it hock-deep and one whose stamina is not in question.

Ground and stamina to help well-handicapped Martinhal

Step forward Martinhal at 12.011/1 or bigger in the 1m7113yd handicap hurdle at Leicester at 14:35.

He was pretty much 16s across the board on Tuesday, and then 14s, and is now 11s with the Sportsbook, so that's a fair guide price to look for on the exchange.

The Sportsbook 11s is probably the place to go, but I'll settle at Betfair SP. Annoying but I am content with the current price.

I actually tipped him at Exeter last month, only for him to be pulled out on the day, so he is obviously a horse who is fragile. Indeed, he is very lightly-raced for a horse seven going on eight in a few days, and one who has had a second wind op since we last saw him over a year ago.

He has obvious blow-out potential here then, hence he is a win-only bet, but the handicapper has given him a big chance by dropping him 8lb for his absence.

He won twice at Exeter in soft ground last year before being sent off an 18/1 chance for the Martin Pipe (off a 13lb higher mark than this) and just three starts later we can back him at a similar price for a Leicester 0-130 handicap off just 120.

His stamina over further will come in very handy in these conditions and, given his profile, I imagine he is the kind of horse that connections will want to have spot on for his comeback run.

He looks very well handicapped on his defeat of Solwara One off levels in February 2021; the runner-up was rated 134 not long afterwards, and the 13-length third is now on a lofty 141, so the chance is well worth taking.

Back Martinhal in 14:35 Leicester @ 12.0+

I don't have a betting opinion in the 2m4f handicap chase at 15:10, but I'd like to see Dame Du Soir follow up after doing us a favour at Cheltenham last time.

Lee came closest to a bet in Ireland but we'll pass

We have a couple of cracking Grade 1s in Ireland, as ITV are showing four contests from there.

Good luck if you are trying to solve the 28-runner Pertemps Qualifier at 13:10 and the six-runner Beginners Chase at 14:55 is obviously no use to man or beast as a betting medium, so that's leaves me with the top-end races to go at.

I won't waste too much more of your time here as I am not having a bet in either contest.

Home By The Lee was probably the closest I came to a bet in the 3m Jack de Bromhead Christmas Hurdle at 13:45 at 6/1+ on the exchange, but it is a ridiculously competitive race.

The Savills Chase at 14:20 is probably a watch-and-learn race too with the Gold Cup winner A Plus Tard trying to get his season back on track after that lifeless run in the Betfair Chase. But do you want to risk backing him at 6/4 after that?

Na.

I'd probably side with Conflated, a huge drifter on his comeback run at Down Royal, at around 7/2+ on the exchange if I had to, but I don't.

I am never one to force a bet, so over and out. Good luck, all.