Wednesday ITV Racing Tips: James Mackie has two selections from Chester

James Mackie has two selections on Wednesday from Chester

Ali Shuffle can land the hat-trick

Seraphim Angel to make it 2/2 at Chester

Ali Shuffle for trainer Karl Burke looks the one to beat here in a field full of horses that have shown plenty of ability from one or two starts.

The two-year-old filly is looking to make it a hat-trick of winners on Wednesday having put up two smart performances on good ground over today's trip.

A winner on debut at Redcar in early April when showing plenty of speed to win cosily, she then backed that up under a penalty at Beverley, always doing enough close home to win by more than the margin suggested.

Sent into a Conditions Stakes here, drawn in the primed spot of stall 1, she should be able to fly out the gates and get a handy position. Two of the last four winners of this race have come from stall 1.

She has improved from run one to two and Karl Burke has made an unbelievable start to the season with juveniles, and this daughter of A'Ali looks another top talent.

Recommended Bet Back Ali Shuffle in the 13:30 Chester SBK 13/8

A chance is taken on my second selection returning to the form of her first win of her career over course a distance with Seraphim Angel potentially overpriced.

A winner on the second start of her career in the Lily Agnes when bolting up on the same ground, it took her until September to register the second win of her career at Windsor, again on good ground.

Running at Dundalk at the back end of last season and needing the run on seasonal return at Wolverhampton, she should be spot on for this at a track she has shown she acts well at.

Running off a mark of 84, 1lb lower than her seasonal debut she needs the return to Chester to spark her into life dropping into a tougher handicap.

Drawn in stall 6, having won from stall 5 in the Lily Agnes, if she starts fast the filly has a big opportunity to get back on track here.

Trainer Tom Dascombe has a love affair with Chester, especially over these shorter distances and for the last year has had two wins and two places from 11 runners at an 18% strike rate.

Off second bottom weight she looks to have been set up for this and was a winner last season on her secomd start.