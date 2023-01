TC looks ahead to Saturday at Sandown

It underlines how popular these races have become in recent years that Sandown are marketing their meeting on Saturday as Veterans' Chase day.

I can't recall any track not primarily promoting and headlining the Grade 1 on their card, especially as none other than Constitution Hill won the Tolworth Hurdle last year and Summerville Boy also used it as a stepping stone to Supreme Hurdle glory back in 2018. the 2016 victor Yorkhill won the then-Neptune Hurdle at the Festival on his following start.

I am going to kick off with the new kids on the block then, rather than the oldies, especially as I think it houses some hugely promising novices once again.

Luccia looks a worthy favourite

Luccia heads the Sportsbook betting at 6/4 in the Grade 1 at 14:25 and that is no surprise considering she gets the 7lb sex allowance, was hugely impressive in a soft ground bumper win here last season and was striking on her return at Newbury.

Okay, the Newbury form took a minor hit when the runner-up was beaten at odds-on at Taunton last time but that is of little consequence to me - the time told us it was a good performance - and the fact that she was so strong in the market that day may have told us plenty, too.

She apparently nearly died after locking her stifle (no, me neither) when being prepared for Aintree after winning here last March. So the fact she went off evens on her return, when connections could have been forgiven for easing her back gently, perhaps speaks volumes as to her talent. She had clearly been sparkling at home.

Getting 7lb, she is the one to beat - if allowed to take her chance against the boys on what looks set to be heavy ground, and therein lies the doubt if you back her now (though judging from comments from the owner she is set to go, with a bit of Supreme chat thrown in from him, for good measure, which would explain the Tuesday nibbles for her in that Cheltenham market).

The sponsors actually made her the 9/4 second favourite when they were the first firm up with betting on Monday afternoon, with Tahmuras their 2/1 jolly and 11/2 Authorised Speed.

Soft ground will please Authorised Speed

As much as Tahmuras was impressive at Haydock last time, and the third won well on Boxing Day, it is no surprise that he is on the drift and Authorised Speed has been the other horse for the early, limited money. The latter is 7/4 with the Sportsbook, and Tahmuras available at 10/3.

There is a lot of like about Authorised Speed, as the Cheltenham bumper fifth has winning course form, he stays further than 2m - always a big plus around Sandown hurdles track, which is always very deep - and he loves very testing ground.

This race was immediately earmarked after his win here at heavy odds-on last time and I should have thought he will get his preferred ground, as it is currently soft at Sandown and there is a fair bit of rain through the week into Saturday (the BHA site says there is potential for 20mm+).

Dadancer may be most dangerous of dark horses

As strong as the top three in the market look, there are dangerous lurkers, though.

The 7/1 chance Arctic Bresil looked good when winning for Henry de Bromhead at Cork, albeit from a disappointing horse, and then it is 20/1+ if you shop around.

But those outsiders include the smart ex-Flat horse and mudlover Nemean Lion, not disgraced under a penalty at Haydock last time, and four other last-time-out winners, with Cheltenham Grade 2 runner-up Ukantango also in the mix.

And perhaps the most fascinating contender is, Joe Dadancer, given an entry in Grade 1 company after flopping when a well-backed favourite at Wetherby in November.

He travelled well before emptying there and the fact that Ben Pauling, having a ridiculously good season, is having a look here is interesting in itself, though maybe it is a nod to how much the horse made privately after falling at the last when clear in his point.

Cut to the chase though, and I couldn't see a bet, given the doubts about running plans with the weather set to make it very down and dirty come Saturday.

The veterans have seen it all before though, so let's try to eke out a bet there. I should add the Sportsbook have priced up seven of the eight ITV races on Saturday (Oddschecker are currently only showing four), so check out those on the website.

Keep an eye on Crosspark

Back to the old-stagers though in the 3m handicap chase at 15:00. Surely the four horses priced in single figures (Ramses De Teillee, Snow Leopardess, Dingo Dollar and Saint Xavier range from 7/2 to 7/1) will be at least their current prices come Saturday and with an extra place for each-way punters to boot.

Any trainer entering their horse on Monday knew they were odds-on to get heavy ground and are fully aware this is a 51k+ pot to the winner, so I expect the 19-strong field to hold firm on the numbers front come the weekend. Indeed, none of the 19 hold an alternative entry this week.

I was rather taken aback to see that Crosspark was put in at 25/1 by a few firms early doors but, as I soon as I clocked it, he was cut to 14s, tops. Then the 14s went and it was biggest at 10s.

The 13yo has been the early mover in the market across the board then. I was kicking myself for not looking at this race on Monday afternoon instead of watching the admittedly-excellent Goodnight Mister Tom, starring John Thaw, on ITV. It was one of my mum's favourites and I always watch it, but enough of that.

Maybe the 14s in the marketplace is still too big a price about a horse who has excellent course form (he finished a length second in this race in 2021 off a 6lb higher mark) and who shaped okay when a huge drifter on his return, doubling in price in the last few minutes of Betfair trading, after a 574-day break at Haydock in November.

No. 0 Crosspark Trainer: Nick Kent

Jockey:

Age: 13

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: 142

His course form figures read 2226, with the sixth coming in the bet365 Gold Cup here in April 2021 two starts ago.

That Haydock return came in a pretty hot race too - the runner-up finished second in the Welsh National and the third, Rapper, sluiced up at Cheltenham on New Year's Day - and the Nick Kent stable is hitting a bit of form, too.

The Sportsbook are 10s (from 16s) about him, so I am going to leave him alone for now and revisit his chances after the overnights decs stage. I imagine I will try to get with him then, but I have missed the price for now.

Someone mentioned, after publication of this article, that Crosspark isn't eligible for the race (and to be fair he doesn't actually look to be qualified given the race conditions), but he remains in it as it stands, with no such note on the BHA site.

Anyway, note to self. Use the record button, and prioritise work. I am pretty filthy at myself, in truth.

As regards the betting, I'll reiterate that I think we are pretty likely to get five places on Saturday and a similar set of odds.

Hardy's the one for handicap hurdle

In the other two Sandown races priced up, I thought Hardy Du Seuil was the fairest price at 8/1 in the 2m handicap hurdle at 15:35, without quite meriting a bet and a tip at this stage.

This will probably be the deepest ground he has encountered since coming over from France. But he has form in testing conditions, stays a lot further than this and he shaped well enough when third over 2m3f in a decent handicap at Wetherby last time.

He is 2lb lower here and he is set to go well if taking his chance. As with Crosspark though, I'll regather my thoughts after I see the final decs at 10am on Thursday,

No. 0 Hardy Du Seuil (Fr) Trainer: Jamie Snowden

Jockey:

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 10lbs

OR: 124

Wet Wincanton could force trainers' to rethink

If you are betting in any of the Wincanton races priced up by the Sportsbook, be aware the going there is currently soft (good to soft in places) with a very wet week in store.

It could well be heavy on Saturday there, too. And when the ground gets so attritional then trainers do have second thoughts about running.

Right, that's me done. No bets for now. Back on Thursday afternoon, probably.

Go well.