Newmarket 8th Oct (Cesarewitch Handicap Stakes) Saturday 8 October, 3.01pm Back Lay Waterville 5.5 34 Adagio 7.4 12 Ahorsewithnoname 7.2 8 Run For Oscar 9 9.6 Gibraltar 21 30 Rajinsky 26 50 Going Gone 27 44 Zoffee 26 30 Scaramanga 23 26 Vino Victrix 26 1000 Favorite Moon 24 32 Evaluation 22 30 Wordsworth 34 HMS President 36 Inchicore 26 1000 Call My Bluff 40 Haveyoumissedme 42 Emiyn 40 Baby Zeus 38 Rock Eagle 42 Prince Imperial 50 1000 Ranch Hand 40 Its Good To Laugh 55 Calling The Wind 50 Withhold 65 100 Not So Sleepy 65 Bascule 60 Praiano 60 Land of Winter 65 Authors Dream 85 Whitehaven 85 Morando 85 Golden Flame 100 Mukha Magic 100 Moliwood 120