Thursday ITV Racing Tips: James Mackie has two from the Roodee on ITV

James Mackie has two selections from the Roodee

Irish raider can take the opener

Absurde to down Illinois in Ormonde Stakes

Irish raider Fair Taxes is an interesting runner in the opener at Chester on Thursday and looks overpriced if taking advantage of the plumb draw in stall 1.

A winner at Fairyhouse in June last year on just his second start of the campaign off a mark of 71, he has since gone on to run to a credible level off a much higher mark.

Third at Wolverhampton in the Racing League in a competitive event only going down by a length, he then ran over course and distance at Chester finishing a good third from his draw in 12.

Finishing the season at Navan he was a close second behind a well handicapped horse conceding a fair bit of weight.

He made his debut this season at Dundalk when running well into fourth having been short of room, he races again today off that same mark of 80.

He should be able to get himself into a nice position from stall 1 and although stepping up in class off a handy weight of 8st7lb, the gelding has a big chance to go close at a track he handles well.

Recommended Bet Back Fair Taxes in the 13:30 Chester EXC 8.0

The race of the day is the Group 3 Ormonde Stakes and I am taking on the Aidan O'Brien favourite Illinois with the race fit Absurde.

A winner of the 2024 County Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival off a mark of 138, he then ran no race in the Irish St Leger Trial at the Curragh over 1m6f.

Sent to Chester over 1/2 a furlong further in the Listed Chester Stakes, he won with any amount in hand showing vast improvement from his run in Ireland.

That teed him up perfectly for a second go at the Melbourne Cup where he ran a cracker to finish fifth of 23 in November, going down by less than two lengths.

Seen for the first time this season looking to defend his County Hurdle title at the Cheltenham Festival, He ran another cracker to finish third to talented stablemate Kargese off 8lb higher than last year.

Last seen when bolting up in the Sussex Champion Hurdle under Harry Cobden at Plumpton, he is a highly talented dual animal.

A winner at Chester already, handling the track well that day, and with race fitness very much on his side, the gelding has all the tools at this track to get the better of the 1/12.00 favourite Illinois.

Illinois is a seriously talented stayer that was second to stablemate Jan Breughel in the St Leger at Doncaster and then landed the Group 2 Prix Chaudenay at ParisLongchamp.

However, I think today is the day to get him beat on his first run of the season with Absurde holding some special form himself.

At 7/42.75 he looks to only have one horse to beat and if Illinois does need that first run of the season then we have a live runner in Absurde.