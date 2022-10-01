Back Bubble Gift at 65.064/1 or bigger win-only in the Arc at 15:05 at Longchamp

Back Bubble Gift at 51.050/1 each-way, five places, in the Arc at 15:05 at Longchamp

SATURDAY BETS

Euchen Glen at 20/1 each-way in 14:25 at Ascot

River Nymph at 10/1 each-way, five places, in 15:36 at Ascot

King’s Crown at 40/1 each-way, four places, in 15:21 at Redcar

ANTE-POST RECOMMENDED BETS

Tariyana at 33/1 each way with the Betfair Sportsbook in 14:42 at Newmarket

Ancestral Land at 12/1 win-only with the Betfair Sportsbook in 15:21 at Redcar

Safe Voyage at 12/1 win-only in 15:36 at Ascot