Just the four races on ITV from Longchamp on Sunday, and one of those is the Qatar Arabian World Cup - you get what you pay for in this game - so let's get stuck into the Arc.

I have already backed Sealiway, Onesto and Al Hakeem at the start of the week but now we know the draw and have got a more accurate handle on the ground, I have taken a completely fresh look at the race from scratch.

They got more rain in Paris overnight on Friday, but it is surprisingly being given as good soft now at Longchamp.

Putting aside previous positions flukily paid dividends in this year's Grand National, so maybe lightning will strike twice again if we land on another outsider.

And I think I have found one.

Firstly, we may as well touch on the three I have already backed personally.

Of the three I've already backed Onesto remains a very fair price

Sealiway was available at 80s and 66s earlier in the week and that was simply too big a price about last year's fifth and a Champion Stakes winner, for all the Ascot race has not worked out at all. He has drawn an outside berth in 15, which isn't at all helpful, and he is currently into 40.039/1, so maybe his juice has been fully squeezed there.

The case for Onesto is far more obvious and straightforward.

The form of his Grand Prix de Paris victory in July has been notably rubber-stamped since and the difference in price between him and his ½-length Leopardstown conqueror Luxembourg, who is unproven over 1m4f and just 4s on the exchange, makes little sense to me.

He remains a very fair price at 14.013/1, with a midfield draw in 11 that is acceptable.

I have gone off Al Hakeem a touch as I am worried about his stamina over 1m4f if the ground worsens - he is unproven over the trip and isn't guaranteed to get it on pedigree - but he has an attractive profile and he shaped every bit as well as Onesto behind Vadeni in the French Derby, and he has drawn well in four.

Enough of the past though, what of the current prices?

Nature of race could suit outsider

I can't have any of the market leaders at the available odds, so I went searching for an outsider, and the more I looked at Bubble Gift's form the more enthused I got, given his price of 65.064/1 on the exchange.

Very enthused.

Quite clearly, he looks held on every formline you look at this season, and he was beaten 5 ½ lengths into eighth in this race last season.

But it was that run in this race last year that alerted me to his chance here.

The overhead shot on France Galop confirmed he was slowest out of the gates then, and he was also last turning in on the inside, so to get as close as he did at the line was some effort.

He finished to good effect there on the outside, and it is his stamina and grinding nature - connections were considering stepping him up in trip after his run in the Foy - that I believe that could be his strong point here.

He got within 1 ½ lengths of Alpinista at Saint Cloud in early July (again coming back at the line) and then he was put away until the Prix Foy last month, a race in which he mastered long-time leader Verry Elleegant, only to be mugged on the outside by late-closer Iresine.

He can race a bit freely so they try him in first-time cheekpieces, which could well help him be a touch more tractable, and last year's run on heavy proves he can handle deep conditions if needs be (more rain is due).

But the key to him is probably an end-to-end gallop over 1m4f, which he will surely get here.

Back the dual Group 2 course winner at 65.064/1 or bigger on the exchange, and separately at 50/1 each-way, five places, with the Betfair Sportsbook.

I think we can expect him to be produced wide and late again from his draw in 13.

There are clearly no end of other betting opportunities on Sunday's Longchamp card, and I liked Never Ending Story in the Boussac, but her price has gone now, so I am going to keep the sub happy and keep this brief for a change.

So just Bubble Gift for me, albeit twice.