ParisLongchamp (FRA) 2nd Oct (1m4f Grp 1) Show Hide Sunday 2 October, 3.05pm Market rules Back Lay Mishriff 38 40 Torquator Tasso 10 10.5 Mare Australis 44 50 Sealiway 42 46 Alenquer 70 85 Deep Bond 120 160 Broome 120 400 Stay Foolish 170 980 Mostahdaf 55 65 Mendocino 38 42 Titleholder 12.5 13.5 Bubble Gift 50 60 Grand Glory 100 120 Alpinista 6.6 6.8 Vadeni 10.5 11.5 Al Hakeem 19 19.5 Onesto 11.5 12 Westover 12 13 Do Deuce 36 38 Luxembourg 5.6 5.7