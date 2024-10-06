Sunday ITV Racing Tips: Mark Milligan's three to back on Arc Day

Story can upset hotpot in the opener

Gosden colt can stamp himself a Group 1 performer

Mark thinks Japan can finally land the Arc

Arc day at Longchamp kicks off with the 1m Prix Marcel Boussac for two-year-old fillies, and the unbeaten odds-on favourite Zarigana looks clearly the one to beat based on her two successes to date.

A superbly bred daughter of Siyouni, she easily won a maiden on debut at Chantilly in July before readily taking up the step up to Group 3 class over this C&D last time.

She'll be looking to cement Mickael Barzalona's new retainer with the Aga Khan by winning this contest, but she might not have things all her own way with Bedtime Story in the line-up.

Bedtime Story looked something out of the ordinary herself when bolting up in the Chesham Stakes at Royal Ascot, before going to record more workmanlike successes at Leopardstown and the Curragh.

Sent off a short price in Group 1 company last time, she had a legitimate excuse for finishing last of five in the Moyglare Stakes at the Curragh, found to be lame after the race.

It's obviously best to forgive that run and her procession at the Royal meeting in June left an indelible mark on the memory.

Bedtime Story and Zarigana would be closer together in the betting were it not for that last run and Aidan O'Brien's filly looks the value.

Recommended Bet Back Bedtime Story SBK 5/2

Aidan O'Brien saddles Henri Mattise in the following Prix Jean Luc Lagadere, but I'm not entirely sure I want to be with him as favourite in this contest.

Even though he's only four runs into his career, this son of Wootton Bassett doesn't look the most straightforward conveyance and it's hardly surprising that connections have reached for first-time blinkers.

He went into the National Stakes last time unbeaten but wandered badly entering the final furlong and rather threw the race away, going to finish runner-up to Scorthy Champ.

Henri Matisse could clearly be more focused in the new headgear, but I'd rather look elsewhere.

Field Of Gold did this column a good turn when winning the Solario at Sandown last time and there should be even more to come from this well-made son of Kingman as he steps up to a mile for the first time.

He quickened up nicely to win there and while there's a bit of doubt over his ability to handle soft conditions for the first time, I'm hopeful he'll go on it (his half-sister was a winner on heavy ground).

Recommended Bet Back Field Of Gold SBK 11/4

The Arc itself is something of a substandard affair this year, but that makes for an open renewal and I'm hoping that Japan can finally break their duck in a race that the nation is desperate to win.

Shin Emperor is certainly bred for the task, being a full brother to 2020 Sottsass and connections went to a cool €2.1m to acquire this son of Siyouni.

Twice a winner in his native country as a juvenile, Shin Emperor hasn't been able to add to that tally this year but has run well in defeat on all four starts, his third in the Japanese Derby in the spring being the pick of his efforts in his homeland.

However, he surpassed that form when running a fine third to Economincs in the Irish Champion Stakes, an effort that gives him every chance of being successful here, particularly when you consider that 1m 2f trip is shy of his best.

Shin Emperor finished marginally ahead of Los Angeles at Leopardstown and there shouldn't be much between the pair once again, with both likely to improve again for the step back up to 1m 4f.

There are plenty of other dangers lurking, with Al Riffa, Bluestocking, Look De Vega and Sosie to the fore in what looks a really competitive affair.

With that in mind, the extra place available on the Sportsbook is enticing and Shin Emperor seems fair each-way value at 7/18.00.