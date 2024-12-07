Sunday ITV Racing Tips: Mark Milligan with four selections at up to 8/1

Mark has four bets on Sunday's ITV action

Destiny to can win Huntingdon feature race

The best bet comes in Kelso's closer

Weather permitting, we've got bonus ITV action at Huntingdon and Kelso on Sunday, and we kick off with a good renewal of the 2m 4f Grade 2 Peterborough Chase.

Protektorat is sure to have his supporters, and he should come on having raced a little exuberantly when sixth in the Paddy Power Gold Cup at Cheltenham on his return.

However, I'm siding with one who also ran there.

I fancied Ginny's Destiny to win that day, but he looked beforehand as if he was lacking peak fitness and shaped accordingly in the race itself.

Paul Nicholls is on record as saying he'd have liked to get a prep run into him, but wasn't able to, and I think we'll see a much-improved effort this time.

Recommended Bet Back Ginny's Destiny SBK 9/4

The 4m Borders National Handicap Chase has an open feel to it and I'm interested to see how Jet Legs goes stepped up to an extreme trip for the first time.

Martin Todhunter's seven-year-old had a really good first season over fences last term, winning twice and finishing in the frame on all his other starts.

He shapes as though a real stamina test is what he wants and looks certain to strip fitter for his reappearance when sixth to Val Dancer in a decent handicap chase at Carlisle last month.

Jet Legs is still relatively unexposed over the bigger obstacles, and a Timeform p attached to his rating suggests that the ratings gurus there think he has improvement to come, something I'm very much in agreement with as he steps up in distance.

Recommended Bet Back Jet Legs each-way SBK 8/1

Go To War had a productive novice hurdle season when in the care of Fergal O'Brien and he can make a big splash on his first start for Nicky Henderson in this 2m handicap hurdle.

The selection was off the mark on his third start over timber when taking a Ludlow novice in December and then followed up back at the same track in March having had a breathing operation in the interim.

Although he has a stamina-laden pedigree, Go To War looks ideally suited a by a quick 2m and Huntingdon should play as much to his strengths as Ludlow did.

An opening mark of 123 starting out in handicaps looks pretty fair and he should give a solid account for a stable that has notched six winners in the last fortnight.

Recommended Bet Back Go To War SBK 6/5

Ann Hamilton is a trainer who makes the absolute most of limited resources and she has a promising type on her hands in Dare To Shout in the 2m 7f novices handicap chase that closes Kelso's card.

A decent handicap hurdler, the selection already looks better over fences and he built on a good runner-up debut finish over the bigger obstacles when taking a four-runner contest at Carlisle last time.

He found plenty for pressure that day and the form already has something of a solid look to it with Uncle Bert (pulled up that day) coming out to run a decent second subsequently.

With the prospect of even better to come over fences, I make Dare To Shout one of the day's best bets.