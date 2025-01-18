Sunday ITV Racing Tips: Mark Milligan with a pair to back at up to 12/1

Mark has a pair of Sunday selections

Deep Cave has a strong each-way chance

Harry Fry mare a confident pick

Deep Cave showed promise as a novice with Henry de Bromhead before winning several races in France, and he's gradually been getting better in three runs since joining the Christian Williams yard last year.

The latest of them was an eye-catching effort when fifth to Strackan at Cheltenham on New Year's Day.

Held up off a slow pace, Deep Cave became a touch outspeeded before meeting some trouble in running that prevented him from fully opening up late in the day.

His mark of 129 looks workable and I suspect he's a touch overpriced at 12/113.00 on the Sportsbook, particularly as we have the benefit of four places to go at in this 12-runner affair.

Titan Discovery is another who caught the eye last time, shaping better than the bare result when seventh at Chepstow as he returned from six months off the track.

He's a similar price to the selection, but Deep Cave probably has that bit more upside.

Of the rest, the returning Minella Missile should pose a serious threat if he's in the sort of form as when last seen.

However, he completed that hat-trick over 400 days ago, so presumably has had his share of issues since then, and it will be a good training performance from Evan Williams if he takes this after that sort of layoff.

Recommended Bet Back Deep Cave each-way SBK 12/1

The ITV cameras pay a rare visit to Norfolk on Sunday and the quirky, tight track that is Fakenham, where I have a confident selection.

Star Walking is a lightly raced Harry Fry mare, and she's taken to build on her winning effort last time as she steps into handicap company for the first time.

An Irish point winner, she was successful in a bumper here on debut for this yard last April having been acquired for £115,000.

That's a pretty penny to pay for one who's starting out life in handicap company from a mark of just 113 and I expect connections have got loftier ambitions for her than this run-of-the-mill mares' hurdle.

Star Walking was runner-up on hurdling bow over 2m at Uttoxeter in October and it was no surprise that she went one better upped to 2m 5f at Wincanton last time, making heavy weather of things at odds on before her stamina kicked in late on (bred to stay well).

The selection is still a work in progress and should find plenty of improvement from that effort.

Lindy Reilly and Sunday Soldier are others to consider but the low mileage Star Walking is expected to have too many guns for that pair.