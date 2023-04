Tony lines up five bets including three double figure prices

A trio of selections from Musselburgh as the flat returns

Read his full analysis across a busy day of racing

A disappointing start to the column

Annoyingly, the 16/1 ante-post position on the well-backed Prince Alex in Musselburgh's Queen's Cup has come to nout as he missed the cut by two on Thursday morning, but he has been balloted out, so that means stakes are returned and no damage has been done.

Wherever you have backed him, make sure you get your money back as you have to chase some betting operators in these circumstances.

Don't let any fob you off with an ante-post loser line; you are entitled to it.

I had to start that race from scratch then and, to be perfectly honest, nothing greatly stood out when I first looked.

It is currently good to soft on the round course at Musselburgh with a drying forecast - it wouldn't be a great shock if Metier got pulled out - and that will suit Themaxwecan, who ran like a drain when a 9/1 shot and last in this race last season, and who frankly isn't the most consistent.

However, he is only 2lb higher than for his Shergar Cup win at Ascot two starts ago and with Oisin Murphy booked (a sign of intent maybe, especially as he won on his only start on the horse), I think we can get expect a better run this time around.

Indeed, he is 4lb lower than when winning this race in 2021, so I can fully see the case for him. The Sportsbook's opening 20/1 was never going to last but I am happy with 15.014/1 or bigger win-only on the exchange. He isn't really an each-way proposition, but he is 14/1 with the Sportsbook if you want to back him there.

Spirit Mixer a worth favourite

The argument for Spirit Mixer is far easier to make, as you would expect for a favourite. However, there could still be some juice in his price at the top of the market.

A big improver from a mark of 79 to 100 last season, he too will appreciate it if the ground dries out and he followed up his second to Trueshan in the Northumberland Plate with a very troubled passage in finishing sixth on the July course in the summer.

His absence since that run in July is an obvious concern but he has the pedigree (Frankel out of the Juddmonte winner Arabian Queen ) to progress again this season and I am happy enough to see his regular pilot Callum Hutchinson keep the ride and take 5lb off, not that I have any real view as to whether he is worth that claim.

The familiarity, and loyalty, is a positive for me, though the absence does mean I am lessening my stakes. He could take a big slide if he isn't 100pc straight after his break, but he is worth a modest saver at 5.59/2 or bigger.

Back Spirit Mixer to win 15:35 Musselburgh 5.50

There isn't a lot of pace in here, so the jockeys need to be alert to either Emiyn or Outbox getting an easy on the front end.

I don't have any betting opinion in the opening 1m 3yo handicap at 13:50 - there is a lot of guesswork as to how this age group have done in the close season - and you can solve the 5f race at 15:00 yourself, which brings me onto to my other ante-post play.

I put up Dirtyoldtown up at 14/1 win-only ante-post on Tuesday and I am relieved to see they have taken the decision to turn him out so quickly after his run at Doncaster on Saturday.

Even though he was beaten a street in very bad ground last weekend, there is some justification in ignoring the run as he had no chance from his draw in stall two on the far side given the way the race (and the meeting) panned out.

He also raced a touch too freely in first-time blinkers (which they are persevering with here) but his jockey basically sat up on him 2f out and coasted in, so hopefully the run didn't take too much about of the horse.

The added bonus is that the handicapper dropped him 2lb for the run - he could easily have ignored it, and I would have expected him to - and he is now 3lb lower than when an excellent second over 1m here last April (form worked out brilliantly) and 1lb lower than when a similarly narrow runner-up at Doncaster in September - and he returns to a sounder surface.

He could have been drawn better than trap seven, as there are two forward-goers in five and six - the other pace angles are housed in 11 and 12 - but if he clears that pair on his immediate inside then it is game on and a case of hold on.

The question now is do I press up at 15/2, or at a touch bigger price on the exchange?

The answer is yes, so look to back him at 9.08/1 and above. You'll get more than 8s (he is 9/1 in the marketplace) but that's the price to aim for.

Back Dirtyoldtown to win 14:25 Haydock 15.0

Nayati gets a second chance

Over to Haydock, where it is good to soft, with a dry forecast that has the course threatening to water when they have another look on Friday morning. I imagine a fair few will not be happy with that possibility.

I am going to have two bets on the card, starting with Nayati at 15.014/1 or bigger in the 1m7f114yd handicap hurdle at 13:30.

As with Themaxwecan, the Sportsbook's 20/1 on Thursday didn't last long but 14/1+ on the exchange is peachy enough.

He is 14/1 with the Sportsbook, too.

Back Nayati to win 13:30 Haydock 15.0

One of the areas of my tipping that I am look to tweak is not lazily going with horses I have a history with - I guess we are all guilty of this, to varying degrees - but, having gone with Nayati at a price in the Morebattle last time and seeing him never really getting into it after racing towards the rear early doors, I vowed to give him another chance.

He could well get taken off his feet again here and stay on all too late - indeed, I have just watched him run that very race when fifth in this contest in 2019 - but, if he can sit handier, then he is handicapped to go very close, just 2lb higher than when winning at Musselburgh on New Year's Day, a race that worked out very well.

Back Themaxwecan 15:35 Musselburgh 15.0

Good ground key for Hyland

Talking of misplaced loyalty, I am convinced One True King has a race in him off a mark of 127, and he wasn't given an overly-positive ride when third at Kempton last time, but I am not sold on his stamina over an extended 3m1f, so I can just about give him a miss in the 14:40.

However, if the ground dries out to good (and they don't water), lessening the stamina concerns, I will probably chuck a few quid at him near the off at a double-figure price.

Connections of Hyland will certainly be hoping they don't irrigate as he wants good ground and he looks to hold very strong claims if getting it in the 3m handicap hurdle at 15:15.

Going up 3lb for being beaten is rarely a good thing - and he was sandwiching a pair of 9yos when second at Newbury last time - but I reckon he should have won there.

He was messed around between the last two, jumped to his left at the final flight, and simply didn't have time to reel in the winner, who had tumbled to a mark of 122 from a career-high of 153, so was thrown in at his best.

What that run did confirm is that Hyland stays 3m (that was his first attempt at the trip) and he was back in form - something was presumably amiss on his previous start at Taunton in December - and this is an unexposed 6yo with plenty more to give.

Nicky Henderson has his string in excellent form - six winners from 13 runners in the last fortnight - and I believe Hyland should be favourite here.

So back him at 9.08/1 each way, five places, with the Sportsbook. In fact, I'd get with him at 6s and above. He is my bet of the day on Saturday.

Good luck.