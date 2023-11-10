Get more Saturday racing previews and daily tips from Betting.Betfair experts
Back Frero Banbou at 10/111.00 with Sportsbook or 11.010/1 or bigger in 14:45 at Aintree
Back Percussion at 10/111.00 with Sportsbook or 11.010/1 or bigger in 14:45 at Aintree
ANTE-POST RECOMMENDATION
Back Furzig at 25/126.00 each-way, four places, in 15:45 at Newcastle on Saturday
STAKED: 3RETURN: 0P/L: -3
PROFIT AND LOSS (April 16-Oct 31; 2023 Flat season):
STAKED: 202RETURNS: 168.9P AND L: -33.1
*Bets settled at Betfair SP for fairness
