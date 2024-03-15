Saturday Racing Tips: Tony Calvin is sweet on 16/1 chance at Uttoxeter

Seven reaces from Uttoxeter and Kempton

I fully understand if bleary-eyed punters want to take Saturday off - taking a short break from betting is never a bad thing - but for those who still have the energy and inclination (and money) after Cheltenham, I have gone through the seven ITV races from Uttoxeter and Kempton.

I am not going to force a bet for the sake of it, but I have had a good look. I am such a trooper.

The ground at Uttoxeter is heavy, and it is good to soft, soft in places, at Kempton. There is very little rain in the forecast at either venues.

I'll start off at Uttoxeter, with the 2m4f handicap hurdle at 13:50, a race that has unfortunately cut up from 19 at the five-day stage to nine.

I don't have a strong betting opinion on the race.

Jagwar is the obvious one at 3/14.00 but Monviel certainly has the talent to be winning off a mark of 126, though I am worried about the trip and Harry Derham is 0 from 3 when trying first-time cheekpieces, not that the latter is particularly relevant if you do want to back him. The 8s about him looks okay.

There are thankfully no problems with numbers in the 100k 2m7f70yd handicap hurdle at 14:25, but all roads led to Lord Snootie for me.

No. 9 Lord Snootie (Ire) SBK 11/5 EXC 3.7 Trainer: Christian Williams

Jockey: Jack Tudor

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: 125

His chance is glaringly obvious and it was just a matter of whether I was happy enough with the price in what is clearly a pretty deep 18-runner handicap hurdle.

Before I get to the yes/no betting decision on that, here is the case for him.

He bumped into a 130-rated Trelawne when second in this race last season and he ran a career best when a narrow second to Cuthbert Dibble (who could go off favourite for the Pertemps) at Haydock last time.

He went up 3lb for the ½-length second at Haydock, which is plenty fair enough, and it is good to see Christian Williams among the winners after a pretty wretched run up until February, though a few of his are still running stinkers. So be warned on that score.

The Sportsbook opened up at 13/27.50 which I thought was very fair, so I am recommending him each way, five places.

There isn't a massive field for the headline betting race of the day, the Midlands National at 15:00, and the 4m2f will take some getting in the ground.

I wouldn't be a big fan of betting in marathon races in ground this deep, but 33s outsider Young Dev was interesting, even if out of the handicap and coming here off the back of a run at Limerick on Sunday.

The six-day turnaround is an obvious worry (as he looked to have a hard race at Limerick, when weakening late on) but he has won on the back of a 13-day break before and he finished second in this race off a 9lb higher mark than this in 2022.

All his seven wins have come in very deep ground (six of which have been on heavy), so I was surprised he was big as 33s on the opening show of the Sportsbook (who are offering four places).

You just have to be very concerned about him crying enough in the closing stages after last weekend's exertions.

Unfortunately, the way I will play this personally doesn't lend itself to a tip, as I will back him pre-race on the exchange and stick in a few in-running lays, but I couldn't put you off 33s each-way if you wanted a fixed-odds interest.

I was eagerly waiting for the odds to appear 3m handicap chase at 15:35, as I was very keen to get stuck into Christopher Wood if the price was right.

No. 4 Christopher Wood (Ire) SBK 10/1 EXC 12 Trainer: Venetia Williams

Jockey: Charlie Deutsch

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: 125

And, at 16s with the Sportsbook, it most certainly is. I was expecting single digits.

There is loads of pace in here, so a stalking ride by Charlie Deutsch could pay dividends, and I love the angle of him stepping down in trip off a falling handicap mark.

He has been running over marathon trips of 4m and the like, even though he used to a two-miler over hurdles, and this is the lowest mark (just 125) he has ever run off.

We will get a Rule 4 as Marsh Wren is due to run at Cheltenham on Thursday (she is a 9/25.50 poke in here) and the ground may not be ideal , but I think this is a great set-up for him.

Back him at 16s win-only with Sportsbook - there will be just seven runners when we get that withdrawal - but expect that Rule 4 deduction.

The cheekpieces that he has worn for some of his best efforts are back on here for the first time this season, too.

Kempton - No Bets

Given the opener at Kempton only had seven eligible runners at the five-day stage, I think the course could have switched it with another race for ITV purposes.

We have five runners now, with Issar D'Airy heading the Sportsbook's betting at 6/52.20. and nothing appeals.

That is pretty much true of all three of the ITV races at Kempton, and I won't be betting there.

Saying that, Kateira looks a decent enough price at 10/111.00 with the Sportsbook in the 14:10, especially with the Sportsbook paying four places. I can see that price disappearing.

None of the early prices stood out in the 14:45.

Right, I am filing this very early (I know people get annoyed by this for some reason but Id rather suit myself), as I want to enjoy the racing on Thursday and Friday, and not be tapping away, head down, on my keyboard and largely missing the TV coverage again.

I do have a Racing Only Bettor podcast for the above Saturday races, at 7am on Friday morning, but all the prep and notes have obviously been done for that.

Time for a few drinks while watching the racing.

It's a good job I don't have to pay racecourse prices with the size of the gins I pour myself....

Go well.

