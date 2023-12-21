Back Dr Kananga at 16/117.00 win-only with the Betfair Sportsbook in 13:30 at Haydock, or 17.016/1 or bigger on Exchange
Back Iberico Lord at 3/14.00 with the Betfair Sportsbook, or 4.03/1 or bigger on the Exchange, in 15:35 at Ascot
Back Nemean Lion at 12/113.00 each way, four places, with Sportsbook in 15:35 at Ascot
STAKED: 31
RETURN: 36.6
P/L: +5.6
PROFIT AND LOSS (April 16-Oct 31; 2023 Flat season)
STAKED: 202
RETURNS: 168.9
P AND L: -33.1
ANTE-POST: -24
Exchange bets settled at Betfair SP for fairness
