</iframe</noscript> <div id="fb-root"></div> <script async defer crossorigin="anonymous" src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v12.0&appId=<!-- fb_comments_id -->&autoLogAppEvents=1" nonce="AFTyuEPM"></script> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Fsaturday-racing-tips-estate-heads-tony-calvins-trio-of-tips-for-the-all-weather-action-151222-166.html">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Fsaturday-racing-tips-estate-heads-tony-calvins-trio-of-tips-for-the-all-weather-action-151222-166.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/">2022 World Cup</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/croatia-v-morocco-world-cup-play-off-five-opta-stats-based-bets-ranging-from-6-4-to-15-2-151222-200.html">Croatia v Morocco: Five Opta stats-based bets ranging from 6/4 to 15/2</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/world-cup-2022-tips-latest-odds-for-the-final-argentina-v-france-and-the-story-so-far-131222-204.html">World Cup 2022: Latest odds for Argentina v France and the story so far</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/argentina-v-france-exchange-highs-for-outcomes-that-could-happen-in-world-cup-final-141222-200.html">Argentina v France: Exchange highs for outcomes that could happen in World Cup final</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/">FIFA World Cup 2022</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/patrice-evra/">Patrice Evra</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/daily-racing-news-its-a-no-brainer-to-back-him-with-ideal-conditions-151222-1081.html">Daily Racing News: It's a no-brainer to back him with ideal conditions</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/daily-racing-multiple-tips-back-a-131-double-for-thursday-at-southwell-151222-134.html">Daily Racing Multiple: Back a 13/1 double for Thursday at Southwell</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/southwell-racing-tips-blind-beggars-claims-are-obvious-to-see-141222-789.html">Southwell Racing Tips: Blind Beggar's claims are obvious to see</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/">Ryan Moore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/sydney-thunder-v-adelaide-strikers-big-bash-tips-hales-primed-for-lift-off-151222-194.html">Sydney Thunder v Adelaide Strikers: Hales primed for lift-off</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/melbourne-stars-v-hobart-hurricanes-big-bash-tips-home-bowlers-demand-respect-151222-194.html">Melbourne Stars v Hobart Hurricanes Big Bash Tips: Home bowlers demand respect</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/brisbane-heat-v-melbourne-renegades-big-bash-tips-gades-should-not-be-underdogs-141222-194.html">Brisbane Heat v Melbourne Renegades Big Bash Tips: Gades should not be underdogs </a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Another one-sided Labour defence expected in Stretford and Urmston </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-predictions-how-should-we-bet-on-the-mandelson-dinner-party-forecasts-131222-171.html">Politics Predictions: How should we bet on the Mandelson dinner party forecasts?</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/us-presidential-election-2024-odds-donald-trump-has-just-18-chance-of-winning-161122-204.html">US Presidential Election 2024: Donald Trump has just 18% chance of winning</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/multiples/">Multiples Tips</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-tour-finals-djokovic-a-strong-favourite-to-beat-ruud-and-lift-title-201122-778.html">ATP Tour Finals: Djokovic a strong favourite to beat Ruud and lift title</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-tour-finals-semi-final-tips-djokovic-and-rublev-fancied-to-prevail-191122-778.html">ATP Tour Finals Semi-Final Tips: Djokovic and Rublev fancied to prevail</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/atp-tour-finals-day-five-tips-ruud-a-worthy-favourite-against-struggling-nadal-171122-778.html">ATP Tour Finals Day Five Tips: Ruud a worthy favourite against struggling Nadal</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/mauritius-open-first-round-leader-tips-keep-faith-in-canizares-131222-719.html">Mauritius Open First-Round Leader Tips: Keep faith in Canizares</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/mauritius-open-2022-tips-and-preview-knappe-backed-at-125-1-with-big-hitters-set-to-relish-mont-choisy-131222-167.html">Mauritius Open: Knappe backed at 125/1 with big hitters set to relish Mont Choisy</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/alfred-dunhill-championship-result-and-review-strydom-causes-a-shock-at-leopard-creek-121222-167.html">The Punter's De-Brief: Strydom causes a shock at Leopard Creek</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/">NFL</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured NFL</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-15-betting-tips-previews-spreads-latest-odds-game-picks-151222-1063.html">NFL Week 15 tips: 49ers to sink Seattle and clinch division</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-14-tips-previews-spreads-latest-odds-game-picks-071222-1063.html">NFL Week 14 tips: Raiders to let rip on broken Rams </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-11-betting-tips-best-bets-previews-spreads-and-game-picks-161122-1063.html">NFL Week 11 betting tips: Back Belichick to bully the Jets again</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More NFL</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl/">Super Bowl Tips</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/world-darts-championship-tips-will-robb-get-it-right-to-take-on-wright-141222-1133.html">World Darts Championship Tips: Will Robb get it right to take on Wright?</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/english-open-snooker-betting-two-players-to-back-from-each-quarter-091222-171.html">English Open Snooker Betting: Two players to back from each quarter</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/josh-warrington-v-luis-lopez-tips-back-the-leeds-warrior-to-overwhelm-el-venado-081222-746.html">Josh Warrington v Luis Lopez tips Back the Leeds Warrior to overwhelm El Venado</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/">Tony Calvin Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/racing-only-bettor/">Racing...Only Bettor</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/rhys-williams/">Rhys Williams Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Today's Racing News</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/results/">Racing Results & Replays</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6702647 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6702647 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6702647={pID:"6702647",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6702647:window.ftClick_6702647,ftExpTrack_6702647:window.ftExpTrack_6702647,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6702647PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6702647); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6702647PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6702647"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6702647;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumPopBetBuilder120x600LEFT/?"+ft6702647PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6702647.GTimeout);ft6702647PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6702646 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6702646 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6702646={pID:"6702646",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6702646:window.ftClick_6702646,ftExpTrack_6702646:window.ftExpTrack_6702646,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6702646PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6702646); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6702646PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6702646"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6702646;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumPopBetBuilder120x600RIGHT/?"+ft6702646PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6702646.GTimeout);ft6702646PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Copy of 1280x720_TONY_CALVIN.178x100.png');"> <div><h4>Tony Calvin Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/racing-only-bettor/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Thumbnail_RacingOnlyBettor_16x9 copyv2.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Racing...Only Bettor</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/rhys-williams/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Rhys.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Rhys Williams Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Cheltenham two horse finish Strong Glance winning 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Daily Racing Multiple</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Racing Betfair ad.220x147.jpg');"> <div><h4>Today's Racing News</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/results/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Cheltenham-winner-crosses-line-1280.220x124.gif');"> <div><h4>Racing Results & Replays</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Saturday Racing Tips: Estate heads Tony Calvin's trio of tips for the All-Weather action</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/tony-calvin/">Tony Calvin</a></li> <li><time datetime="2022-12-15">15 December 2022</time></li> <li>5:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Saturday Racing Tips: Estate heads Tony Calvin's trio of tips for the All-Weather action", "name": "Saturday Racing Tips: Estate heads Tony Calvin's trio of tips for the All-Weather action", "description": "With racing frozen out at Ascot on Saturday Tony Calvin assesses the all-weather action and recommends bets at Lingfield and Chelmsford...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/saturday-racing-tips-estate-heads-tony-calvins-trio-of-tips-for-the-all-weather-action-151222-166.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/saturday-racing-tips-estate-heads-tony-calvins-trio-of-tips-for-the-all-weather-action-151222-166.html", "datePublished": "2022-12-15T15:33:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2022-12-15T16:52:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Tony Calvin Chester.320x180.png", "articleBody": "With racing frozen out at Ascot on Saturday Tony Calvin assesses the all-weather action and recommends bets at Lingfield and Chelmsford... TC's trio of bets for Saturday's all-weather action Yimou fancied in TV opener but no bet for now Attwater holds key to 13:50 but Real Estate the pick Forest of Dean has profile for success at Lingield Bombastic a fantastic chance at Chelmsford I'll back Yimou at 5s but no bet for now I'd put Pinocchio to shame in the hooter stakes if I said I was an all-weather punter - I would rarely, if ever, look at it outside of the bigger meetings - but needs must, so away we go. The action at Lingfield is actually pretty decent and I thought I would probably, rather unexpectedly, be having a bet in the opening 5f sprint handicap at 13:15 there. However, I had at least 5/1 in my mind about Yimou when looking at the race on Thursday morning without the prices, so I was decidedly underwhelmed by the opening 10/3. The case for him is obvious, I suppose, and I was probably being overly-optimistic about the price. He is in-form, he is well drawn in two to go forward, he has taken well to cheekpieces of late and he has run well on both starts at the track, including when beaten a neck off a 1lb higher mark over 6f here in September (when he was picked up late doors). If he hits 5s anywhere in the marketplace, I will play, as I can see him getting an uncontested lead here - the badly out-of-form Corinthia Knight, ridden by an inexperienced 7lb claimer, is the main pace rival from trap six - but no bet as it stands. Estate has a Real chance in 6f handicap The 0-55 6f handicap at 13:50 looks more trappy but I thought Michael Attwater held a strong hand with Lothian and Real Estate. The former has not been missed in the market at the Sportsbook's opening 11/4 but Real Estate looks a solid enough poke at 8s. [raceEntry url="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/17-december-2022/lingfield-park/30/4/#real-estate-ire" title=""] He may have been disadvantaged by racing on the inner at Chelmsford last time and some of his best efforts have been off much higher marks at this track, and he is already 1lb lower than when getting the race in the stewards room here in July. He is worth a bet at [9.0] or bigger on the exchange. He is also 8/1 with the Sportsbook if you want to back him there. Back Real Estate in 13:50 Lingfield @ 9.0+ Unexposed types a danger to my initial selection I was hoping to get bigger than the opening 3/1 about recent course and distance winner Ummsuquaim in the 1m4f handicap at 14:25, as I thought a 3lb rise for that win was fair enough and the promising 7lb claimer Mohammed Tabti again takes the ride. But there a few in here that would worry me, most obviously George Boughey's Vision Of Hope, making his handicap debut for a yard that can quickly rattle up sequences with these types once they have made their handicap bow. Boughey (who still owns the horse) picked her up for just £2k in the summer and, by Mastercraftsman out of a 1m5f winner (who won in headgear and on the all-weather), you don't need to be Inspector Morse (or any other detective of your choice) to see this filly improving significantly for the step up to 1m4f after two runs over 7f and 1m for the stable, the latest of which was in the fog. I was actually a little surprised to see her open up as big as 11/2 with the Sportsbook and, with a first-time hood on and an opening mark of just 57, everything points to her proving very competitive here. But the 11/2 quickly became 9/2, then 7/2, and my interest faded more than a touch. Another interesting lightly-raced horse in the race in first-time headgear is 40/1 poke Amerighi. He showed little last time but he is rated a mere 54 and his three half-brothers were all very smart tools, including the Group 1 winner Thunder Moon. Perhaps this son of Carravagio will prove better over shorter distances than 1m4f, though. Queen can proves best in Winter Oaks Trial Tequilamockingbird is a fair price at the Sportsbook's 8/1 (though she opened up at 10s) in the 1m2f fillies' handicap at 15:00 but all roads led me to Queen Of Ipanema in here, bar the most important avenue. The price. I was hoping for a little bigger than 15/8, and a touch bigger at 2s on the exchange, given the depth of the race, for all it is only a six-runner affair. Boughey has wasted no time in rattling up a five-timer from a very lowly opening mark with this well-bred, ex-Godolphin filly - that final qualifying run for a handicap mark at Kempton in September was a bit of eye-catcher in hindsight - and I like the angle of her coming back down to 1m2f again, after winning over 1m4f last time, as she looks a pacey sort. She has gone from a rating of 52 to 83 in little over a month, and her progress may not have stopped just yet. At £20k in July, she was another very shrewd, bargain purchase for the yard. Forest of Dean has profile for success I am happy about the price with Forest Of Dean in the 1m2f Listed race at 15:33 though, and he rates a bet at [6.0] or bigger on the Betfair Exchange. He is also 5/1 with the Sportsbook, and currently [6.6] on the Exchange. Back Forest Of Dean in 15:33 Lingield @ 6.6+ This could be a tactical six-runner race as I couldn't see any guaranteed front-runner in the field but I like Forest Of Dean's profile. He has three course and distance efforts that would see him go very close here, including a Group 3 win. He shaped better than the beaten distance suggests when fifth to Missed The Cut here last month. He finished behind Algiers and stablemate Harrovian there, on his first run since February, but he was anchored out the back in first-time cheekpieces (retained here). Unsurprisingly, he could never get competitive as the temp quickened. I expect him to be ridden much handier here (he used to be ridden closer to the pace when winning valuable handicaps in 2019, and he was when given a good ride by Rab Havlin, who is on board here, for that Group 3 win as well) and all those good course performances have come in small fields. Jockey bookings suggest he is the stable second string here behind his higher-rated stablemate Harrovian, but I disagree. I would also be happy if Havlin, who also rides Real Estate earlier on in the card, set out in front. Bombastic could outrun his odds The fare at Chelmsford is obviously of a far lower quality then Lingfield, but I am going to take a chance with Bombastic at 33/1 win-only with the Sportsbook, in the 1m handicap at 14:05. Back Bombastic in 14:05 Chelmsford @ 33/1 Recent Wolverhampton winner Vitesse Du Son and Eagle Eyed Freddie (the latter is the likely pace angle in the race from stall one) dominate the betting, with Bombastic's stablemate Nick Vedder third in at 11/2. But I like Bombastic at the price. Robyn Brisland is a decent operator at this level and this horse has already dropped 14lb in just six starts since joining him from David Evans in August. Hopefully he will be ready to strike now off a mark of 49. The only time he has raced here before was a 3 ½ length fifth to a certain Highfield Princess of a mark of 68 in December (the triple Group 1 winner was only off 80) and Bombastic is dangerously well treated now. His best efforts on turf came over 1m, and when forcing the pace, so if William Carson can get him handy from trap eight, just behind Eagle Eyed Freddie, then he could outrun his odds by some margin. He could be the sort to drift to a big price on the exchange near the off - as well as the dangerous market leaders, Nick Vedder could also be the stable preferred on the day under David Probert - so I wouldn't go any lower than 20s. Elegant Ellen should go close I was half-tempted by Ostilio at 33s in the 7f handicap at 14:40 until I clocked he had finished last on all three of his starts here, and I suspect that Roger Varian's recent Wolverhampton winner, the well-related Lord Paramount, could be at least a stone well-in here. That is why he opened up at 8/11, I guess. If you are going to have a bet in the 14-runner 0-52 6f handicap at 15:15, then I actually think Elegant Ellen must go very close with a clear run and she is a very fair price at 4/1. She ran a very solid race when third here last time, she was competitive enough off much higher marks than this when trained in Ireland, and she looks by far the most likely winner to me. But it's a very low-grade contest and luck in-running will be needed in a maximum field of 14 over 6f, so I can let her go unbacked and untipped. Good luck.", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Tony%20Calvin%20Chester.png", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Tony Calvin" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Tony Calvin Chester.728x410.png" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Tony Calvin Chester.450x253.png 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Tony Calvin Chester.600x338.png 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Tony Calvin Chester.728x410.png 728w" alt="Betfair tipster Tony Calvin"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Tony is backing two at Lingfield and one at Chelmsford on Saturday</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.207675679?nodeId=31970101" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Horse Racing Tips and Predictions","category_label":"ITV Races - Tony Calvin","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/exchange\/plus\/horse-racing\/market\/1.207675679?nodeId=31970101","entry_title":"Saturday Racing Tips: Estate heads Tony Calvin\u0027s trio of tips for the All-Weather action"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.207675679?nodeId=31970101">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Saturday%20Racing%20Tips%3A%20Estate%20heads%20Tony%20Calvin%27s%20trio%20of%20tips%20for%20the%20All-Weather%20action&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Fsaturday-racing-tips-estate-heads-tony-calvins-trio-of-tips-for-the-all-weather-action-151222-166.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Fsaturday-racing-tips-estate-heads-tony-calvins-trio-of-tips-for-the-all-weather-action-151222-166.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Fsaturday-racing-tips-estate-heads-tony-calvins-trio-of-tips-for-the-all-weather-action-151222-166.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Fsaturday-racing-tips-estate-heads-tony-calvins-trio-of-tips-for-the-all-weather-action-151222-166.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Fsaturday-racing-tips-estate-heads-tony-calvins-trio-of-tips-for-the-all-weather-action-151222-166.html&text=Saturday%20Racing%20Tips%3A%20Estate%20heads%20Tony%20Calvin%27s%20trio%20of%20tips%20for%20the%20All-Weather%20action" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>With racing frozen out at Ascot on Saturday Tony Calvin assesses the all-weather action and recommends bets at Lingfield and Chelmsford...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><strong>TC's trio of bets for Saturday's all-weather action</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Yimou fancied in TV opener but no bet for now</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.207675679?nodeId=31970101"><strong>Attwater holds key to 13:50 but Real Estate the pick</strong></a></h3> </li> <li> <h3><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.207675698?nodeId=31970101">Forest of Dean has profile for success at Lingield</a></h3> </li> <li> <h3><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.207675614?nodeId=31970098"><strong>Bombastic a fantastic chance at Chelmsford</strong></a></h3> </li> <hr><h2><strong>I'll back Yimou at 5s but no bet for now</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">I'd put Pinocchio to shame in the hooter stakes if I said I was an <strong>all-weather</strong> punter - I would rarely, if ever, look at it outside of the bigger meetings - but needs must, so away we go.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The action at <strong>Lingfield</strong> is actually pretty decent and I thought I would probably, rather unexpectedly, be having a bet in the opening <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.207675672">5f sprint handicap at 13:15 there</a>.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">However, I had at least 5/1 in my mind about <strong>Yimou</strong> when looking at the race on Thursday morning without the prices, so I was decidedly underwhelmed by the opening 10/3.</span></p><blockquote> <p>The case for him is obvious, I suppose, and I was probably being overly-optimistic about the price.</p> </blockquote><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">He is in-form, he is well drawn in two to go forward, he has taken well to cheekpieces of late and <strong>he has run well on both starts at the track</strong>, including when beaten a neck off a 1lb higher mark over 6f here in September (when he was picked up late doors).</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">If he hits 5s anywhere in the marketplace, I will play, as I can see him getting an <strong>uncontested lead</strong> here - the badly out-of-form Corinthia Knight, ridden by an inexperienced 7lb claimer, is the main pace rival from trap six - but no bet as it stands.</span></p><h2><strong>Estate has a Real chance in 6f handicap</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.207675679">0-55 6f handicap at 13:50</a> looks more trappy but I thought <strong>Michael Attwater</strong> held a strong hand with Lothian and Real Estate.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The former has not been missed in the market at the Sportsbook's opening 11/4 but <strong>Real Estate</strong> looks a solid enough poke at 8s.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"> <article class="race_entry" id="real-estate-ire"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/17-december-2022/lingfield-park/30/4/#real-estate-ire" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>4 (9)</strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/real-estate-ire/000000460299/">Real Estate (Ire)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00075655.png" alt="Mr Christian Main silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/michael-attwater/000000021623/">Michael Attwater</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/robert-havlin/000000000201/">Robert Havlin</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 7</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 9st 6lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 52</li> </ul> </article> </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">He may have been disadvantaged by racing on the inner at Chelmsford last time and some of his best efforts have been off <strong>much higher marks</strong> at this track, and he is already <strong>1lb lower</strong> than when getting the race in the stewards room here in July.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">He is worth a bet at <b class="inline_odds" title="8/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">9.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/1</span></b> or bigger on the exchange</span><span style="font-weight: 400;">. He is also <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31970101&raceTime=1671285000000&dayToSearch=20221217&marketId=924.339048506">8/1 with the Sportsbook</a> if you want to back him there.</span></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Real Estate in 13:50 Lingfield @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.207675679" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">9.0+</a></div><h2><strong>Unexposed types a danger to my initial selection</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">I was hoping to get bigger than the opening 3/1 about recent course and distance winner <strong>Ummsuquaim</strong> in the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.207675686">1m4f handicap at 14:25</a>, as I thought a 3lb rise for that win was fair enough and the promising 7lb claimer <strong>Mohammed Tabti</strong> again takes the ride.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">But there a few in here that would worry me, most obviously <strong>George Boughey's Vision Of Hope</strong>, making his handicap debut for a yard that can quickly rattle up sequences with these types once they have made their handicap bow.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Boughey (who still owns the horse) picked her up for just £2k in the summer and, by Mastercraftsman out of a 1m5f winner (who won in headgear and on the all-weather), you don't need to be Inspector Morse (or any other detective of your choice) to see this filly <strong>improving significantly</strong> for the step up to 1m4f after two runs over 7f and 1m for the stable, the latest of which was in the fog.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">I was actually a little surprised to see her open up as big as <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31970101&raceTime=1671287100000&dayToSearch=20221217&marketId=924.339048516">11/2 with the Sportsbook</a> and, with a first-time hood on and an opening mark of just 57, everything points to her proving <strong>very competitive</strong> here. But the 11/2 quickly became 9/2, then 7/2, and my interest faded more than a touch. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Another interesting lightly-raced horse in the race in first-time headgear is <strong>40/1 poke Amerighi</strong>.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">He showed little last time but he is rated a mere 54 and his three half-brothers were all very smart tools, including the <strong>Group 1 winner</strong> Thunder Moon. Perhaps this son of Carravagio will prove better over shorter distances than 1m4f, though.</span></p><h2><strong>Queen can proves best in Winter Oaks Trial</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><strong>Tequilamockingbird</strong> is a fair price at the Sportsbook's 8/1 (though she opened up at 10s) in the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31970101&raceTime=1671289200000&dayToSearch=20221217&marketId=924.339048521">1m2f fillies' handicap at 15:00</a> but all roads led me to <strong>Queen Of Ipanema</strong> in here, bar the most important avenue. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The price. </span></p><blockquote> <p><span style="font-weight: 400;">I was hoping for a little bigger than 15/8, and a touch bigger at 2s on the exchange, given the depth of the race, for all it is only a six-runner affair.</span></p> </blockquote><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Boughey has wasted no time in rattling up a five-timer from a very lowly opening mark with this well-bred, ex-Godolphin filly - that final qualifying run for a handicap mark at Kempton in September was a bit of eye-catcher in hindsight - and <strong>I like the angle of her coming back down to 1m2f again</strong>, after winning over 1m4f last time, as she looks a pacey sort.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">She has gone from a rating of 52 to 83 in little over a month, and <strong>her progress may not have stopped just yet</strong>. At £20k in July, she was another very shrewd, bargain purchase for the yard.</span></p><h2><strong>Forest of Dean has profile for success</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">I am happy about the price with <strong>Forest Of Dean</strong> in the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.207675698">1m2f Listed race at 15:33</a> though, and he rates a bet at <b class="inline_odds" title="5/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">6.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/1</span></b> or bigger on the Betfair Exchange</span><span style="font-weight: 400;">. He is also 5/1 with the Sportsbook, and currently <b class="inline_odds" title="11/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">6.6</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/2</span></b> on the Exchange.</span></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Forest Of Dean in 15:33 Lingield @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.207675698" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">6.6+</a></div><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">This could be a tactical six-runner race as I couldn't see any guaranteed front-runner in the field but <strong>I like Forest Of Dean's profile</strong>.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">He has <strong>three course and distance efforts that would see him go very close here</strong>, including a Group 3 win. He shaped better than the beaten distance suggests when fifth to Missed The Cut here last month.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">He finished behind Algiers and stablemate Harrovian there, on his first run since February, but he was anchored out the back in first-time cheekpieces (retained here). Unsurprisingly, he could never get competitive as the temp quickened.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">I expect him to be ridden much handier here (he used to be ridden closer to the pace when winning valuable handicaps in 2019, and he was when given a good ride by Rab Havlin, who is on board here, for that Group 3 win as well) and all those good course performances have come in small fields.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Jockey bookings suggest he is the stable second string here behind his higher-rated stablemate <strong>Harrovian</strong>, but I disagree. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">I would also be happy if Havlin, who also rides Real Estate earlier on in the card, set out in front.</span></p><h2><strong>Bombastic could outrun his odds</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The fare at Chelmsford is obviously of a far lower quality then Lingfield, but I am going to take a chance with <strong>Bombastic at 33/1</strong> win-only with the Sportsbook</span><span style="font-weight: 400;">, in the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31970098&raceTime=1671285900000&dayToSearch=20221217&marketId=924.339051461">1m handicap at 14:05</a>.</span></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Bombastic in 14:05 Chelmsford @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31970098&raceTime=1671285900000&dayToSearch=20221217&marketId=924.339051461" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">33/1</a></div><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Recent Wolverhampton winner Vitesse Du Son and Eagle Eyed Freddie (the latter is the likely pace angle in the race from stall one) dominate the betting, with Bombastic's stablemate Nick Vedder third in at 11/2. But I like Bombastic at the price.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><strong>Robyn Brisland</strong> is a decent operator at this level and this horse has already dropped 14lb in just six starts since joining him from David Evans in August. Hopefully he will be ready to strike now off a mark of 49.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The only time he has raced here before was a 3 ½ length fif</span><span style="font-weight: 400;">th</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"> to a certain Highfield Princess of a mark of 68 in December (the triple Group 1 winner was only off 80) and <strong>Bombastic is dangerously well treated now</strong>.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">His best efforts on turf came over 1m, and when forcing the pace, so if William Carson can get him handy from trap eight, just behind Eagle Eyed Freddie, then he could outrun his odds by some margin. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">He could be the sort to drift to a big price on the exchange near the off - as well as the dangerous market leaders, <strong>Nick Vedder</strong> could also be the stable preferred on the day under <strong>David Probert</strong><b> - </b>so I wouldn't go any lower than 20s.</span></p><h2><strong>Elegant Ellen should go close</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">I was half-tempted by <strong>Ostilio</strong> at 33s in the 7f handicap at 14:40 until I clocked he had finished last on all three of his starts here, and I suspect that Roger Varian's recent Wolverhampton winner, the well-related Lord Paramount, could be at least a stone well-in here. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">That is why he opened up at 8/11, I guess.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">If you are going to have a bet in the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.207675627?nodeId=31970098"><strong>14-runner 0-52 6f handicap at 15:15</strong></a>, then I actually think <strong>Elegant Ellen must go very close</strong> with a clear run and she is a very fair price at 4/1.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">She ran a very solid race when third here last time, she was competitive enough off much higher marks than this when trained in Ireland, and she looks by far the most likely winner to me.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">But it's a very low-grade contest and <strong>luck in-running will be needed</strong> in a maximum field of 14 over 6f, so I can let her go unbacked and untipped.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Good luck.</span></p></ul> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>PROFIT AND LOSS (from March 26)</h2> <p>Staked: 293<br>Returns: 459.6pts<br>P/L: +166.6<p><strong>PREVIOUS</strong> (April 14 2021 to March 25 2022)</p><p>P/L: + 183.1</p><p>*All exchange bets are settled at Betfair SP for sake of fairness</p></p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Lengthen Your Odds On Any Horse</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "> <p><span>Back your selected horse by two lengths or more as a minimum, helping to provide you with even more value when betting on the Sportsbook. <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/new-betfair-racing-markets-multiple-places-lengthen-your-odds-210722-1057.html?_gl=1*1gw86br*_ga*ODQyNzI0MzUuMTY1ODMyNjI5NA..*_ga_K0W97M6SNZ*MTY2NjU5ODc2Mi4yOTUuMS4xNjY2NTk5MDk0LjUuMC4w">T&Cs apply</a>.</span></p> </div> </section> <p></p> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto auto_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <strong>Real Estate at <b class="inline_odds" title="8/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">9.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/1</span></b> or bigger on the exchange in 13:50 at Lingfield (also 8/1 with the Sportsbook)<br>Bombastic at 33/1 win-only with the Sportsbook in 14:05 at Chelmsford<br>Forest Of Dean at <b class="inline_odds" title="5/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">6.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/1</span></b> or bigger in 15:33 at Lingfield (also 5/1 with the Sportsbook)</strong> </div> </div> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> <script id="bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][side]" value="${side}"> </td> <td> <input type="number" min="1.0" step="0.01" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price" required> </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="liability_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} liability-row"> <td colspan="5"><strong>Liability:</strong> <span class="betting__liability">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="sportsbook_bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> </td> <td> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price"> ${display_price} </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <section class="live-betting"> <span id="gobet" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <article class="bet-now"> <span id="gobet-1.207675679" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <header class="bet-now__header"> <h3>Lingfield 17th Dec (6f Hcap)</h3> <span class="bet-slip-toggle"> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__show">Show</span> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__hide">Hide</span> </span> </header> <div class="bet-now__event"> <p>Saturday 17 December, 1.50pm</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/www/GBR/en/aboutUs/Rules.and.Regulations/">Market rules</a></p> </div> <div class="bet-now__market bet-now__market__no-user"> <table> <thead> <tr> <th></th> <th>Back</th> <th>Lay</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td>Admirable Lad</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Admirable Lad" data-market_id="1.207675679" data-price="1.1" data-side="back" data-selection_id="35505060">1.1</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Admirable Lad" data-market_id="1.207675679" data-price="190" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="35505060">190</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Perfect Symphony</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Perfect Symphony" data-market_id="1.207675679" data-price="1.1" data-side="back" data-selection_id="11383706">1.1</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Perfect Symphony" data-market_id="1.207675679" data-price="190" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="11383706">190</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Lothian</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Lothian" data-market_id="1.207675679" data-price="1.1" data-side="back" data-selection_id="28583489">1.1</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Lothian" data-market_id="1.207675679" data-price="480" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="28583489">480</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Dazzerling</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Dazzerling" data-market_id="1.207675679" data-price="1.1" data-side="back" data-selection_id="40756346">1.1</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Dazzerling" data-market_id="1.207675679" data-price="780" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="40756346">780</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Real Estate</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Real Estate" data-market_id="1.207675679" data-price="1.1" data-side="back" data-selection_id="64290">1.1</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Real Estate" data-market_id="1.207675679" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="64290">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Twilight Mischief</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Twilight Mischief" data-market_id="1.207675679" data-price="1.1" data-side="back" data-selection_id="42606644">1.1</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Twilight Mischief" data-market_id="1.207675679" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="42606644">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Tawaafoq</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Tawaafoq" data-market_id="1.207675679" data-price="1.1" data-side="back" data-selection_id="11478378">1.1</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Tawaafoq" data-market_id="1.207675679" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="11478378">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Pollinate</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Pollinate" data-market_id="1.207675679" data-price="1.1" data-side="back" data-selection_id="39958113">1.1</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Pollinate" data-market_id="1.207675679" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="39958113">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Pusey Street</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Pusey Street" data-market_id="1.207675679" data-price="1.1" data-side="back" data-selection_id="39050489">1.1</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Pusey Street" data-market_id="1.207675679" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="39050489">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Sunset Salute</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Sunset Salute" data-market_id="1.207675679" data-price="1.1" data-side="back" data-selection_id="39422520">1.1</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Sunset Salute" data-market_id="1.207675679" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="39422520">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Hot Legs Lil</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Hot Legs Lil" data-market_id="1.207675679" data-price="1.1" data-side="back" data-selection_id="41288320">1.1</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Hot Legs Lil" data-market_id="1.207675679" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="41288320">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Elementofsurprise</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Elementofsurprise" data-market_id="1.207675679" data-price="1.1" data-side="back" data-selection_id="45281776">1.1</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Elementofsurprise" data-market_id="1.207675679" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="45281776">1000</button> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> <div class="bet-now__controls"> <div class="bet-now__controls_up bet-now__controls_up--off">Up</div> <div class="bet-now__controls_down">Down</div> </div> <div class="bet-slip"> <header class="bet-slip__header"> <h3>Bet slip</h3> </header> <span class="bet-slip__close">Close</span> <div class="bet-slip__login"> <p> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Fsaturday-racing-tips-estate-heads-tony-calvins-trio-of-tips-for-the-all-weather-action-151222-166.html%23gobet-1.207675679">Log in</a> </p> </div> <div class="bet-slip__signup"> <h4>New to Betfair?</h4> <p>Join to place bets</p> <a class="button" href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Fsaturday-racing-tips-estate-heads-tony-calvins-trio-of-tips-for-the-all-weather-action-151222-166.html%23gobet-1.207675679">Join today</a> </div> </div> </article> </section> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="widget_advert"> <h3><strong>Get a Free £/€20 </strong> Exchange Bet</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Join Now</strong> - Open your account today using promo code <strong>VAL225</strong></li> <li><strong>Bet</strong> - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange</li> <li><strong>Earn</strong> - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses</li> </ul> <a class="button" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=acqfree20joinn3&prod=90" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Bet Now</a> <p style="font-size: 11px; margin-top: 10px; color: white;">T&Cs apply.</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.207675679?nodeId=31970101" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Horse Racing Tips and Predictions","category_label":"ITV Races - Tony Calvin","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/exchange\/plus\/horse-racing\/market\/1.207675679?nodeId=31970101","entry_title":"Saturday Racing Tips: Estate heads Tony Calvin\u0027s trio of tips for the All-Weather action"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.207675679?nodeId=31970101">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <h3></h3> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Saturday%20Racing%20Tips%3A%20Estate%20heads%20Tony%20Calvin%27s%20trio%20of%20tips%20for%20the%20All-Weather%20action&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Fsaturday-racing-tips-estate-heads-tony-calvins-trio-of-tips-for-the-all-weather-action-151222-166.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Fsaturday-racing-tips-estate-heads-tony-calvins-trio-of-tips-for-the-all-weather-action-151222-166.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Fsaturday-racing-tips-estate-heads-tony-calvins-trio-of-tips-for-the-all-weather-action-151222-166.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Fsaturday-racing-tips-estate-heads-tony-calvins-trio-of-tips-for-the-all-weather-action-151222-166.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Fsaturday-racing-tips-estate-heads-tony-calvins-trio-of-tips-for-the-all-weather-action-151222-166.html&text=Saturday%20Racing%20Tips%3A%20Estate%20heads%20Tony%20Calvin%27s%20trio%20of%20tips%20for%20the%20All-Weather%20action" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="fb-comments" data-href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/saturday-racing-tips-estate-heads-tony-calvins-trio-of-tips-for-the-all-weather-action-151222-166.html" data-width="100%" data-numposts="10"></div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/tony-calvin-antepost-tips-greaneteen-still-solid-bet-for-betfair-tingle-creek-281122-166.html">Tony Calvin Antepost Tips: Greaneteen still solid bet for Betfair Tingle Creek</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Tony Calvin Sandown jumps.450x253.png" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/Tony%20Calvin%20Sandown%20jumps.png" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/saturday-racing-tips-tony-calvin-feels-positive-about-current-mood-at-11-1-251122-166.html">Saturday Racing Tips: Tony Calvin feels positive about Current Mood at 11/1</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Tony Calvin Hurdle action.450x253.png" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/Tony%20Calvin%20Hurdle%20action.png" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/friday-racing-tips-going-back-to-the-well-with-padle-on-side-231122-166.html">Friday Racing Tips: Going back to the well with Padle on side</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Tony Calvin Hurdle action.450x253.png" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/Tony%20Calvin%20Hurdle%20action.png" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/tony-calvin-antepost-tips-back-paul-nicholls-horse-to-hit-heights-on-boxing-day-121222-166.html">Tony Calvin Antepost Tips: Back Paul Nicholls' horse to Hit heights on Boxing Day</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Tony Calvin Hurdle action.450x253.png" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/Tony%20Calvin%20Hurdle%20action.png" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/saturday-racing-tips-tony-calvins-hoping-for-a-first-at-cheltenham-with-street-and-terrier-091222-166.html">Saturday Racing Tips: Tony Calvin's hoping for a First at Cheltenham with Street and Terrier</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Tony Calvin Hurdle action.450x253.png" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/Tony%20Calvin%20Hurdle%20action.png" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/friday-racing-tips-tony-calvins-trio-of-tips-ranging-from-11-1-to-20-1-for-cheltenham-071222-166.html">Friday Racing Tips: Tony Calvin's trio of Cheltenham tips ranging from 11/1 to 20/1+</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/TONY_CALVIN_wincanton_hurdlers.450x253.png" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/TONY_CALVIN_wincanton_hurdlers.png" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/">More ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Horse Racing</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/" class=" "> Horse Racing Tips </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="" class=" "> </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/" class=" "> Daily Racing Multiple </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/" class="active "> ITV Races - Tony Calvin </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racing-league/" class=" "> Racing League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/" class=" "> Ryan Moore </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/" class=" "> Kevin Blake </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/" class=" "> Daily Racing News </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/" class=" "> Bets of the Day </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/rhys-williams/" class=" "> Rhys Williams </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/" class=" "> Ante-Post </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/royal-ascot/" class=" "> Royal Ascot </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/epsom-derby-and-oaks/" class=" "> Epsom Derby and Oaks </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/" class=" "> Paul Nicholls </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bryony-frost/" class=" "> Bryony Frost </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/" class=" "> Cheltenham Tips </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/gold-cup-day/" class=" "> Gold Cup Day </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-ladies-day-results-tips-odds/" class=" "> Ladies Day </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/st-patricks-day/" class=" "> St Patrick's Day </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/" class=" "> Grand National Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/betfair-racing-ambassadors/" class=" "> Betfair Racing Ambassadors </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecourse-guides/" class=" "> Racecourse Guides </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horse-racing-betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Horse Racing Betting Masterclass </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/" class=" "> Events </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/breeders-cup/" class=" "> Breeders' Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-hurdle/" class=" "> Betfair Hurdle </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/dublin-racing-festival-tips/" class=" "> Dublin Racing Festival Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-chase-at-haydock/" class=" "> Betfair Chase at Haydock </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-fighting-fifth/" class=" "> Betfair Fighting Fifth </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-sprint-cup-at-haydock/" class=" "> Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-super-saturday/" class=" "> Betfair Super Saturday </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-tingle-creek-at-sandown/" class=" "> Betfair Tingle Creek at Sandown </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-weekend-at-ascot/" class=" "> Betfair Weekend at Ascot </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/cambridgeshire/" class=" "> Cambridgeshire </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/champions-day/" class=" "> Champions Day </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/cheltenham-open-meeting/" class=" "> Cheltenham Open Meeting </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/galway-summer-festival/" class=" "> Galway Summer Festival </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/glorious-goodwood-betting/" class=" "> Glorious Goodwood </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/guineas/" class=" "> Guineas </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/prix-de-larc-de-triomphe/" class=" "> Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/punchestown-festival/" class=" "> Punchestown Festival Betting </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/king-george-vi-chase/" class=" "> King George VI Chase </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/newbury-hennessy-gold-cup/" class=" "> Newbury Hennessy Gold Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/newmarket-july-festival/" class=" "> Newmarket July Festival </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/st-leger/" class=" "> St Leger </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/york-ebor/" class=" "> York Ebor </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/" class=" "> World Racing </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/dubai/" class=" "> Dubai Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/usa/" class=" "> USA Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/france/" class=" "> French Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/australia/" class=" "> Australian Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/ireland/" class=" "> Irish Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/south-africa/" class=" "> South African Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/singapore/" class=" "> Singapore Racing Tips </a> </li> </ul> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <nav class="sidebar_navigation" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0;"> <h4 class="section_title">Racecards & Results</h4> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item"> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle"></span> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/" class="">Racecards</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item"> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle"></span> <a href="/horse-racing/results/" class="">Full Results</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="ft_async_tag" style="width: 300px; height: 250px;"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414737 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft300x250_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414737 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414737={pID:"5414737",width:"300",height:"250",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414737:window.ftClick_5414737,ftExpTrack_5414737:window.ftExpTrack_5414737,ft300x250_OOBclickTrack:window.ft300x250_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414737PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414737); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414737PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414737"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414737;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair300x250RacingStatics/?"+ft5414737PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_300x250"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414737.GTimeout);ft5414737PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="widget_advert"> <h3>GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Join Now</strong> - Open Account Using Promo Code <strong>VAL225</strong></li> <li><strong>Bet</strong> - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange</li> <li><strong>Earn</strong> - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses</li> </ul> <a class="button grad_yellow" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=acqfree20joinn3&prod=90">BET & WIN</a></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Lay betting calculator</h3><div class="laybet_calculator"></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Odds Converter</h3><div class="odds_converter"></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Services</h3></header><div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"><ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/beginner-guides/" target="_blank">Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/betfair-exchange-minimum-stake-were-lowering-it-to-1-020222-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/opta-definitions-shots-and-shots-on-target-061020-204.html" target="_blank">Shots on Target - Definitions</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/money-back-if-your-horse-doesnt-finish-in-top-three-161121-204.html" target="_blank">Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/line-markets-on-betfair-everything-you-need-to-know-240821-204.html" target="_blank">Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/matchme-making-it-easier-get-your-bet-matched-260121-204.html" target="_blank">MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/" target="_blank">Each-Way Betting Calculator</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html" target="_blank">My Betfair Rewards</a></li><li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/contact_us/" target="_blank">Betfair Customer Support</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/minimum-bet-guarantee-terms-and-conditions-190618-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing</a></li></ul></div></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Communities</h3></header><div class="block__body block__body--light"><ul class="button_group"><li><a href="https://twitter.com/betfairexchange" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9XohsLvYWrUqkPUuR3mpTw?view_as=subscriber" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--youtube">YouTube</span></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/index.xml"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--rss">RSS</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.instagram.com/betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--instagram">Instagram</span></a></li><li><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/6Ev5q92RFgvWk49NcObn9c" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--spotify">Spotify</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/ie/podcast/betfair/id1463419538" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--apple_podcasts">Apple Podcasts</span></a></li><li><a href="https://soundcloud.com/betfair-betting-podcast/" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--soundcloud">Soundcloud</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/?feed=aHR0cDovL2ZlZWRzLnNvdW5kY2xvdWQuY29tL3VzZXJzL3NvdW5kY2xvdWQ6dXNlcnM6NjIyNDAzOTk0L3NvdW5kcy5yc3M" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--google_podcasts">Google Podcasts</span></a></li></ul></div></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block"> <header class="block__header"><h3>Horse Racing Education</h3></header> <div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horse-racing-betting-masterclass/betting-masterclass-volume-8-tony-calvin-on-how-he-makes-racing-profitable-080420-166.html">Tony Calvin's guide to making a profit on Horse Racing</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horse-racing-betting-masterclass/betting-masterclass-volume-9-kevin-blake-on-the-importance-of-the-skill-of-race-reading-210420-288.html">Kevin Blake on the importance of Race Reading</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/advanced-guides/in-running-betting-on-horse-racing-071119-6.html">How to bet in-running on Horse Racing</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/betting-apps/betfair-trading-how-to-spot-a-steamer-231014-696.html">How to spot a 'steamer' in a race</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/each-way-betting-calculator.html">What is each-way betting?</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horse-racing-betting-strategy.html">The basics of Horse Racing betting</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"> <h3>Timeform Knowledge</h3> </header> <div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/the-timeform-knowledge-ante-post-betting-231215-43.html">Ante-Post Betting Advice</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/the-timeform-knowledge-pool-betting-and-the-placepot-161215-43.html">Pool Betting & Placepot Advice</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-each-way-place-betting-021215-43.html">Each Way & Place Betting Advice</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-staking-and-the-kelly-criterion-181115-43.html">Staking and the Kelly Criterion</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-probability-280915-43.html">Horse Racing Probability Advice</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-how-to-read-a-horse-race-230715-43.html">How to read a Horse race</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/the-timeform-knowledge-other-uses-of-timeform-ratings-150615-43.html">How to use Timeform Ratings</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-use-of-statistics-051015-43.html">How to use statistics in Horse Racing Betting</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Related Sites</h3><div><a href="https://tinyurl.com/n9kappa" target="_blank"><img src="/images/betfair-related.png" alt="Betfair" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div><div><a href="https://www.timeform.com/horse-racing/" target="_blank"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/timeform-related.png" alt="Timeform Horse Racing" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div><div><a href="https://www.infogol.net/" target="_blank"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/infogol-related.png" alt="Infogol" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Archive</h3></header><div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"><ul><li><a href="./archive/">View archives</a></li></ul></div></div> </div> </aside> </div> <nav class="breadcrumb__navigation"> <ol> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Home</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li> Saturday Racing Tips: Estate heads Tony Calvin's trio of tips for the All-Weather action </li> </ol> </nav> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "BreadcrumbList", "itemListElement": [ { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 1, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/", "name": "Home" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 2, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/", "name": "Horse Racing" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 3, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/", "name": "ITV Races - Tony Calvin" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 4, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/saturday-racing-tips-estate-heads-tony-calvins-trio-of-tips-for-the-all-weather-action-151222-166.html", "name": "Saturday Racing Tips: Estate heads Tony Calvin's trio of tips for the All-Weather action" } } ] } </script> </main> <div class="full_navigation" id="full_navigation"> <div class="full_nav_link full_navigation__toggle"><span></span></div> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--primary"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/">2022 World Cup</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/multiples/">Multiples Tips</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/">NFL</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--secondary"> <h3>More from Betfair</h3> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a> </li> </ul> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Fsaturday-racing-tips-estate-heads-tony-calvins-trio-of-tips-for-the-all-weather-action-151222-166.html">Join</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Fsaturday-racing-tips-estate-heads-tony-calvins-trio-of-tips-for-the-all-weather-action-151222-166.html">Log in</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <form action="https://betting.betfair.com/search/" method="get" class="full_navigation__search"> <input type="text" name="q"> <input type="submit"> </form> </div> <form action="https://betting.betfair.com/search/" method="get" id="search_form" class="search_form"> <div> <input type="text" name="q"> <button>Search </button> </div> </form> <footer class="layout__footer"> <div class="footer_top"> <ul class="button_group"><li><a href="https://twitter.com/betfairexchange" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9XohsLvYWrUqkPUuR3mpTw?view_as=subscriber" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--youtube">YouTube</span></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/index.xml"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--rss">RSS</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.instagram.com/betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--instagram">Instagram</span></a></li><li><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/6Ev5q92RFgvWk49NcObn9c" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--spotify">Spotify</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/ie/podcast/betfair/id1463419538" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--apple_podcasts">Apple Podcasts</span></a></li><li><a href="https://soundcloud.com/betfair-betting-podcast/" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--soundcloud">Soundcloud</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/?feed=aHR0cDovL2ZlZWRzLnNvdW5kY2xvdWQuY29tL3VzZXJzL3NvdW5kY2xvdWQ6dXNlcnM6NjIyNDAzOTk0L3NvdW5kcy5yc3M" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--google_podcasts">Google Podcasts</span></a></li></ul> </div> <footer class="footer_mid"> <div class="footer_mid__column"> <p class="footer_mid__text"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/footer_18_plus_2.png" width="41" height="41" alt="<!-- 18_plus_alt -->" loading="lazy"> <b></b> Please <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/" target="_blank">Gamble Responsibly</a> </p> <p class="footer_mid__text">WE ARE A SECURE OPERATOR | 18+ Gambleaware.co.uk <br><br> BETFAIR ® and the BETFAIR logo are registered trade marks of The Sporting Exchange Limited. ©The Sporting Exchange Limited. All rights reserved. <br><br> For customers in the UK, TSE Malta LP is licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39561" target="_blank">000-039561-R-319411-005</a>. Correspondence Address: Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Betfair International Plc is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL3/454/2008 17th March 2015, Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Fixed Odds & Multiples bets are placed with PPB Counterparty Services Limited which is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL2/294/2006 12 March 2013, and for customers in the UK, licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39439" target="_blank">000-039439-R-319330-007</a>.</p> <p class="footer_mid__text"></p> </div> <div class="footer_mid__column footer_mid__column--links"> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html">My Betfair Rewards </a></li> <li><a href="https://tvguide.betfair.com/english-uk/tv/">Live Sport on TV</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cashout">Cash Out</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">Betfair Corporate</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/5749/">Payment Methods</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>About</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Privacy.Policy/">Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Cookie.Policy/">Cookie Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">About Betfair</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home">Help & Learning</a></li> <li><a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>Pick language</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Global</a></li> <li><a href="https://apuestas.betfair.es">Español</a></li> <li><a href="https://scommesseonline.betfair.it/">Italia</a></li> <li><a href="https://apostas.betfair.com/">Português</a></li> <li><a href="/dk/">Danmark</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/se/">Sverige</a></li> <li><a href="https://pariuri.betfair.ro" http: pariuri.betfair.com />România</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </footer> <div class="footer_lower"> <div class="footer_lower__text"> <p>For any queries relating to Betting.Betfair, e-mail <a href="mailto:Copy@betfair.com">Copy@betfair.com</a>. For any other Betfair-related queries, head to <a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home" target="_blank">customer support</a></p> <p></p> </div> </div> </footer> <nav id="floating_nav"> <ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/"><strong>Latest</strong> World Cup</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/"><strong>Latest</strong> Football</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/"><strong>Latest</strong> Horse Racing</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/"><strong>Latest</strong> Cricket</a></li></ul> </nav> </div> <script type="text/javascript"> /* $(document).ready(function(){ let slidesToKeep = ['.fri']; $('.festival_page_carousel--races').slick('slickFilter', String(slidesToKeep)); });*/ </script> <script> ga_navEvent('services-nav', '.services_nav'); ga_navEvent('sports-nav', '.main_navigation'); ga_navEvent('features-nav-carousel', '.features_nav_carousel'); ga_navEvent('features-nav', '.features_navigation__item'); ga_navEvent('blog-nav', '.sidebar_menu'); ga_navEvent('full-site-nav', '.full_navigation__menu'); ga_navEvent('breadcrumb', '.breadcrumb__navigation'); ga_navEvent('mobile-nav', '#floating_nav'); ga_navEvent('footer-nav', '.footer_mid__links'); ga_navEvent('home-top-stories-carousel', '.top_stories'); ga_navEvent('best-bets', '.card_scroller'); ga_navEvent('home-star-columnist', '.star_columnist'); ga_navEvent('side-text-advert', '#side-sport-text-ad'); ga_navEvent('betslip-promo-banner', '.betslip_promo'); ga_navEvent('entry-body-text-advert', '#betnow-uk-widget'); ga_navEvent('betting-copy', '.betting-copy'); ga_navEvent('recommended-bets', '.recommended_bets'); ga_navEvent('racecard-widget', '.race_entry'); </script> <script defer src="https://static.cloudflareinsights.com/beacon.min.js/vaafb692b2aea4879b33c060e79fe94621666317369993" integrity="sha512-0ahDYl866UMhKuYcW078ScMalXqtFJggm7TmlUtp0UlD4eQk0Ixfnm5ykXKvGJNFjLMoortdseTfsRT8oCfgGA==" data-cf-beacon='{"rayId":"77a156a47b0f1782","token":"d048f65d27954a24aa6b1d7d2ddcb256","version":"2022.11.3","si":100}' crossorigin="anonymous"></script> </body> </html>