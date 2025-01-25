Saturday ITV Racing Tips: Mark Milligan's best bets for Cheltenham and Doncaster

Ginny's Destiny worth another chance back at favourite track

Doncaster novice hurdler looks overpriced

Kateira the day's best bet

With the Dublin Racing Festival and Cheltenham both looming large on the horizon, the National Hunt season really steps up a gear on Saturday, with a pair of cracking cards from Cheltenham itself and Doncaster on ITV.

The Betfair Exchange Premier Handicap Chase is a belter and I'm keeping faith with Ginny's Destiny despite a pair of rather flat runs so far this season.

Paul Nicholls' charge looked badly in need of the run when pulled up on his seasonal reappearance in the Paddy Power Gold Cup, with Timeform's on-course reporter suggesting he was carrying plenty of condition.

I expected him to come on markedly for that at Huntingdon last time but again he disappointed, never really travelling with any fluency.

It's entirely possible that Huntingdon's flat track just doesn't suit him that well (ran poorly on his only other start there), while the going had got also very testing and, though Ginny's Destiny goes well with cut in the ground, those deep conditions may just have found him out.

The return to Cheltenham - where he's won three times - should be in Ginny's Destiny's favour and I'm prepared to give him one more chance given how progressive he was last season.

Recommended Bet Back Ginny's Destiny in the 13:50 Cheltenham SBK 11/4

This Grade 2 Novices' Hurdle over 3m features plenty with real potential as can be seen by a quick glance at Timeform's ratings for the race.

They have no less than six of the eight runners with a 'p' attached to their ratings, suggesting that improvement will be forthcoming from a good chunk of the field.

The one who comes out top - and my fancy for the race - may be a surprise to some, but Gamesters Guys' form in novice hurdles so far has some real substance to it and he looks overpriced at 7/18.00 on the Sportsbook.

Regular readers will know I have a lot of time for the Oliver Greenall/Josh Guerriero training partnership, and they could have a good one on their hands in the shape of this six-year-old.

The winner of two of his three starts in bumpers, Gamesters Guy finished a narrow second to Navajo Indy on his hurdling debut at Bangor in October, with that form frnacked in no uncertain terms by the winner taking a good Newbury handicap next time out.

The selection was off the mark over timber himself next time, cruising home by 16 lengths in a Carlisle novice where he was stepped up beyond 2m for the first time.

That race has also produced winners and there's every chance that Gamesters Guy can improve as he goes up even further in trip here.

The way he travels suggests he's a Graded performer in the making and he looks well worth backing at the current prices.

Recommended Bet Back Gamesters Guy in the 14:05 Doncaster SBK 7/1

This Grade 2 Mares' Hurdle has a really interesting look to it and the market is quite rightly concentrating on Kateira and Irish raider Jetara.

Wyneot is the other who is attracting interest in the betting, but I think she'll need to step up on what she's currently achieved if she's to be a serious threat to the top two.

Jetara won a Mares' Listed event at Limerick in October but hasn't been in quite the same form in two starts since, though she did possibly pay the price for pressuring the leader a fair way from home last time.

My preference is for Dan Skelton's Kateira, who is still relatively low mileage for an eight-year-old.

She took a listed mares' hurdle with plenty to spare at Kempton in November and was then far from disgraced stepped up in grade last time, finishing fifth to Crambo in the Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot.

The selection will appreciate dropping back down in grade/getting back against her own sex here and should take plenty of stopping.