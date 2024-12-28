Saturday ITV Racing Tips: Mark Milligan with three selections on a busy day of racing

Mr Bramley solid each-way play

Skelton can master Nicholls in cracking Challow clash

Legend can take Leicester feature

This 2m 4f handicap hurdle has a really open look to it, but we have the bonus of four places on the Sportsbook, which in an 11-runner field makes for a good shape from an each-way perspective.

A pair of improvers from messrs Henderson and Skleton respectively head the market and there's no shortage of potential from either Go To War or Mr Hope Street.

However, it's another progressive type who I'm siding with, Jedd O'Keefe's Mr Bramley.

Very much a chaser on looks, this six-year-old has been most progressive over hurdles, winning three of his last four starts and making a smooth transition to handicap company.

Mr Bramley returned better than ever from a seven-month break at Wetherby last time, taking the lead turning for home before passing the post over 6 lengths to the good of his nearest pursuer.

He's only incurred a 3lb rise for that, which seems pretty lenient on the face of it, and while he'll undoubtedly be going over the bigger obstacles in time, he can take this competitive affair along the way.

While the Henderson and Skelton duo are the main dangers, it's also worth mentioning top weight Rightsotom, who comes here in good nick and should go well too.

Recommended Bet Back Mr Bramley each-way SBK 11/2

The post-Christmas crackers just keep on coming and this year's renewal of the Grade 1 Challow Hurdle looks an absolute belter, with some of the most promising British-trained novice hurdlers taking each other on.

Heading the shortlist are Dan Skelton's The New Lion and Paul Nicholls' Regent's Stroll, both of whom possess the scope to go right to the top of the tree in this sphere.

The former was an impressive winner over this C&D last time, the form of which has already been franked after the last-place finisher came out and won next time.

Unbeaten in three starts (two over hurdles and a bumper), it's noticeable how well The New Lion goes through his races and he's bred to be a good one too, being related to stacks of winners.

He just shades it for me, but I'm highly respectful of Regent's Stroll, who's current connections paid an absolute fortune for him.

He looks like a chaser in the making but was pretty fluent on hurdling debut (bar one mistake two out) and settled things quickly from the front.

This is a race I'm very much looking forward to and hopefully The New Lion can be just that bit more streetwise than his main rival.

Recommended Bet Back The New Lion EXC 2.82

Along with Newbury, the ITV cameras pay a rare visit to Leicester on Saturday for a valuable 2m 4f 0-125 handicap chase.

This is quite competitive, as you'd expect given the money on offer for the grade, and I'm hoping it can go the way Venetia Williams' Hunter Legend.

This seven-year-old is still relatively low mileage over fences and he was right back to form when second to a seriously well-handicapped horse at Wincanton last time.

The winner, No No Tango, had clearly been teed up for that amateur riders' contest on his first start for Harry Derham, with Patrick Mullins coming over from Ireland for the ride.

Hunter Legend is unlikely to be bumping into anything that far ahead of the assessor this time around and I'm confident he can go one better with 3lb conditional Ned Fox taking the mount.

In terms of dangers, Invincible Nao from the Gary & Josh Moor stable looks the one to concentrate on.

He shaped as if needing the run last time and should strip a lot fitter for that comeback having been away for the best part of nine months.