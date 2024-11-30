Saturday ITV Racing Tips: Mark Milligan with three selections at Newbury and Newcastle

Nicholls' hurdler makes appeal after breathing op

Skelton mare can take big handicap

Gustavian looks very well treated at Newcastle

Inthewaterside is an edgy sort, but he had a fine first season over hurdles and looks on a mark he can exploit for the Paul Nicholls/Harry Cobden combination in this handicap hurdle.

A dual bumper winner, he stepped up on that form when winning on hurdles debut last season over this sort of trip before disappointing back at 2m on his next start.

He looked a little short of pace there but was soon back on song reverted to a longer trip next time, convincingly winning a novices' handicap at Lingfield.

The selection rounded off his season with a pair of good placed efforts, the latest of which came in first-time hood when third in a competitive handicap at Aintree in April.

They'll need to keep a lid on him before the off, but if that can be achieved successfully then Inthewaterside could still be well treated off 132, with a recent wind op likely to bring about a bit of improvement, too.

The feature race of the day the, Coral Gold Cup, hasn't attracted quite as many runners as can often be the case but it's still a cracker and there are plenty in with chances.

Irish raider Senior Chief heads the betting on the Sportsbook, and he returned better than ever when taking a good handicap ta Cheltenham last month, sharpened up by first-time cheekpieces and coming home just over a length clear of The Short Go, having idled a touch in front.

Senior Chief had my fancy that day Broadway Boy back in third and I have to confess to being a touch disappointed by the Nigel Twiston-Davies runner there, though he could get closer this time with a decent pull in the weights.

Another one I've always had plenty of time for is Galia Des Liteaux, and I thought she ran a cracker when finishing eighth in the Grand National last season.

A recent spin when second over an over an inadequate trip at Carlisle should have put the Dan Skelton-mare spot on for this and she's my idea of the winner back over a distance that will play much more to her strengths.

We've got four places to go at on the Sportsbook and, with that in mind, I'm happy to make her an each-way play at the current price of 15/28.50.

Newcastle is the other featured meeting on ITV and it's disappointing we aren't going to see Constitution Hill in the Fighting Fifth Hurdle, but the writing was very much on the wall following his recent lacklustre workout with Sir Gino.

In his absence, it's Sir Gino himself who lines up for Nicky Henderson in Newcastle's feature race of the season, and this looks a match between him and Willie Mullins' Mystical Power.

There's little to separate the pair on ratings and in the betting, and I'd rather take a watching brief on this one.

I'm much more interested in back Gustavian each-way in the closing Rehearsal Chase, again with four places available on the Sportsbook.

Anthony Honeyball's nine-year-old was rated 137 at his peak and has been steadily dropping down the weights having not won since early-2021.

However, he ran a really encouraging race from 4lb out of the handicap on his seasonal return at Wincanton, finishing third to Al Dancer, and he'd have finished closer still if not for being badly hampered by a faller as the race was beginning to unfold.

