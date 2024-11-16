ITV Races

Saturday ITV Racing Tips: Mark Milligan has bets at Cheltenham and Newcastle

Cheltenham
Mark Milligan has four bets on Saturday including four at Cheltenham

Mark Milligan has previewed a selection of ITV races on Saturday and has four bets for us...

Racing... Only Bettor. Watch the latest episode now.

13:45 Cheltenham - Back L'Eau du Sud

The Grade 2 Arkle Trial features a fascinating clash between a pair of really promising novices in L'Eau du Sud and Lockaway, with preference for the former.

Dan Skelton's six-year-old created a big impression on his chasing debut at Stratford a couple of weeks ago, coming home 10 lengths clear after putting in a decent round of jumping (bar one blip when he took off too soon at the fourth).

His trainer is on record as saying this is the yard's best novice chase prospect and nothing he did on debut suggested otherwise.

He's not a big price, but I'm ranking L'Eau du Sud as one of the day's best bets.

Recommended Bet

Back L'Eau du Sud

SBK6/5

14:20 Cheltenham - Back Ginny's Destiny

The highlight of Cheltenham's Saturday card is the 2m 4f Paddy Power Gold Cup Handicap Chase and Paul Nicholls' Ginny's Destiny comes into it with a similar profile to the yard's winner of the race last year Stage Star.

Ginny's Destiny had a really solid first season over fences, recording a hat-trick of Cheltenham wins from November to January, the hallmark of those being how soundly he jumped couple with the way he travelled.

A good second to Grey Dawning in the Turners followed and he rounded off his season with another solid runner-up effort in Grade 1 company at Aintree (with Grey Dawning back in third).

A mark of 155 looks eminently workable for one who could well be plying his trade at the top level during the rest of the season.

Recommended Bet

Back Ginny's Destiny

SBK5/2

14:55 Cheltenham - Back Doyen Quest

Doyen Quest has yet to try 3m, but he shapes as if there'll be more to come as his stamina is drawn out and he can improve for the increased test as he steps up to that trip for the first time in this handicap hurdle.

Dan Skelton's charge has finished out of the first three only once over hurdles (on debut) and was highly progressive last season, winning three times.

He picked up where he left off by finishing a fine second on his seasonal return at Chepstow and still has plenty of scope for further improvement given his overall profile.

This race has something of an open look to it, but there are few in opposition who could be notably ahead of their marks.

Recommended Bet

Back Doyen Quest

SBK2/1

15:15 Newcastle - No Bet

Along with Cheltenham, we've also got All-Weather Championships action over at Newcastle and the 1m 2f Listed Churchill Stakes is a good-quality contest to really take us into the winter flat season proper.

William Haggas' Dubai Honour sets a clear standard on form and he looks sure to take plenty of beating despite having to concede weight all round.

He's a versatile performer who normally plies his trade at a higher level, though he has been on the go since April, which just tempers my enthusiasm for a bet in the race.

Dubai Honour should win, but I'll take a watching brief here.

15:48 - Back Night Raider

Night Raider is another who was running back in the spring, but he had a break between August and October, and bounced back to form with a win at Kemtpon on his most recent start.

Karl Burke's three-year-old looked an exciting prospect when winning his first two all-weather starts and, such was the impression he created in those, that connections were tempted to throw him in at the deep end in the 2000 Guineas.

He found that test too much and lost his way after, but a nice freshening and a return to sprinting looks to have got him back on the right track.

Oisin Murphy take the mount on one who could still make a splash at the top level in 2025.

Recommended Bet

Back Night Raider

SBK7/2

Recommended bets

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

